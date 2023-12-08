eXp Realty Expands Its Luxury Real Estate Presence

eXp Realty real estate brokerage and subsidiary of eXp World Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), expands its luxury real estate program, eXp Luxury, into the vibrant international markets of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

With a growing membership of over 1,100 individuals across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico in the past fifteen months, eXp Luxury is experiencing remarkable growth.

eXp Luxury represents our dedication to empowering elite real estate professionals with unparalleled tools and resources to enhance production and strengthen their individual brands while elevating their customer service offerings. This strategic international expansion marks a pivotal moment, showcasing eXp Realty's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the global real estate landscape and setting a new benchmark for excellence in luxury real estate. Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer at eXp Realty

After its debut in the United States in October 2022 and its subsequent launch in Canada in September 2023, the program has expanded its reach to Puerto Rico, further solidifying its presence.

The exceptional success and substantial demand for eXp Luxury have paved the way for its introduction into new international territories, providing eXp Realty Luxury agents unparalleled access to outstanding investment opportunities.

Memberships offer the ability to showcase extraordinary listing campaigns through exclusive partnerships, enhance brand aesthetics through a custom design center, and foster growth through comprehensive learning events and vibrant networking opportunities, enabling agents to excel in the luxury real estate market.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company globally, boasting a network of over 89,000 agents across multiple countries. As a publicly traded entity, eXp World Holdings presents real estate professionals with a distinctive opportunity to acquire equity awards for meeting production targets and contributing to the company's growth.

The company and its subsidiaries provide comprehensive brokerage and real estate technology solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools, and personal development resources. Operating on a cloud-based platform powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D environment, eXp Realty fosters a profoundly social and collaborative atmosphere, enhancing agents' connectivity and productivity.