Fannie Mae: Consumers Expect Mortgage Rates to Go Down

In December, the Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) Home Purchase Sentiment Index® (HPSI) saw a 2.9-point increase to 67.2 driven by a significant rise in the percentage of consumers anticipating a decrease in mortgage rates over the next 12 months. Notably, a survey-record 31% of consumers expressed expectations for a decline in mortgage rates, with 31% anticipating an increase and 36% foreseeing rates to remain unchanged.

This significant shift in consumer expectations comes on the heels of the recent bond market rally and an already-significant downtick in 30-year mortgage rates, from their high of nearly 8% in early November to 6.62% as of this past week. Notably, homeowners and higher-income groups reported greater rate optimism than renters; in fact, for the first time in our National Housing Survey's history, more homeowners, on net, believe mortgage rates will go down than go up. Mark Palim, Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist at Fannie Mae

While consumer sentiment regarding homebuying conditions continues to lean towards the negative, there was a slight uptick in this specific aspect of the HPSI, with 17% of consumers now deeming it an advantageous time to purchase a home, compared to last month's 14%, which marked a survey low. Overall, the comprehensive index has experienced a year-over-year increase of 6.2 points.

Home Purchase Sentiment Index – Component Highlights