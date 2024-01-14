Faux Keeping Up With the Kardashians Residence on Sale for $8.90 Million

Although much of the filming took place inside Kris Jenner's residence, the exterior shots in later seasons were intentionally staged to protect the Kardashians Residence from unwanted intrusions. The outer appearance of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" home in the iconic TV series was a facade for security, purposely set up for security measures to dissuade trespassers who had attempted to get a closer look at the Kardashians' real house by jumping the fence.

Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV show and real estate now have a remarkable chance to acquire a piece of television history, as the renowned property at 11947 Iredell St. in Studio City, which served as the exterior setting for Kris Jenner’s residence, emerges onto the market.

This exquisite contemporary Mediterranean villa is nestled in the Fryman Estates, occupying nearly 1 acre of picturesque park-like grounds in the heart of Studio City. The gated property presents awe-inspiring panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and canyons. Encompassing approximately 8,000 square feet of opulent living space, the residence comprises 7 en-suite bedrooms and 9 baths.

Elegant living room with luxe furniture and a cozy fireplace.

The gourmet kitchen, adorned with a generous island and breakfast area, showcases top-of-the-line Viking and Sub-Zero appliances. The primary suite boasts a commodious private patio, expansive walk-in closets, and a spa-like bathroom.

Gourmet kitchen with ample counter space and plenty of cabinets.

The outdoor area is a haven for entertaining, featuring a pool, spa, BBQ area, and impeccably manicured grounds. Additional noteworthy amenities include a formal dining room, screening room, and wine cellar.

The outdoor area features an inground swimming pool, sun deck, and spa.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Fake Residence Listing Details:

Address: 11947 Iredell St., Studio City, CA 91604

Asking Price: $8,900,000

Listing Agent: Daniel Madariaga

Contempo Realtors: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok

+1 818-445-7953

[email protected]

The opportunity to possess this iconic property is simply unparalleled for devoted fans of the Kardashians and those with a penchant for extraordinary opulence. Although just used for faux exterior shots, the property listed two days ago has already attracted widespread interest from the media and the public.

The opulent Studio City residence, prominently showcased in exterior views of Kris Jenner's estate on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality series, is now listed for sale for the second time in just a few years, as reported by TMZ. The current proprietor, who procured the estate in 2018 for $5.25 million, stands to make a profit of $3 million should the mansion be sold near its asking price of $8.90 million.



