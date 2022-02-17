Feel at Home: How to Make Your Tenants Comfortable

by

You want to be an awesome landlord. You want your tenants to love living in your properties so much that they don’t even consider moving out.

One of the most important aspects of being an awesome, successful landlord (and keeping your tenants happy), is making sure that their homes are comfortable.

Housing standards vary across regions and climates, so what makes a home comfortable in one area may not be enough in another. That doesn’t mean you should give up trying to ensure your tenants feel at ease and relaxed when they’re living in your properties though!

Your tenants are paying you for a place to live. It’s only fair that they should be able to enjoy living on your property. Tenants often want to feel like it’s their home, not just a rental property where they have to follow rules and leave when their lease is up.

Here are some ways you can make your tenants comfortable:

Be Approachable

Of course, as a rental property owner, your job is to keep your tenants happy, even if you’re extending their lease. By being proactive in your maintenance and routinely inspecting the property, you’ll have a good chance of making your tenants stay.

A considerable part of the routine inspection is the concerns of your tenants. One of the most frustrating things for a tenant is when an owner is not listening to their concerns. You want to show them that it’s a nice place to live in, and you should do everything in your power to make that happen, and one thing you can do about that is listen to them.

Additionally, by listening to their concerns, you’ll most likely find things that need repairs or replacing. This will save you a ton of money later on because you’ll be catching problems before they get worse. Even if you don’t personally manage your properties, your tenants should still be able to contact you.

For example, say you live in Newcastle and have properties there. It’s not easy to manage all of them on your own, so maybe you’ll hire property managers in Newcastle. Having one helps ease the burdens of being a landlord.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t connect with your tenants. Moreover, since property managers help you with the workload, you’ll have more time to know your tenant’s concerns personally.

So listen to your tenants and be as easy to reach as possible because since they’re living in it, they’re the ones who are most likely to find things to be concerned about.

Bring the Plants In

One of the ways to decorate your property is by introducing more plant life, not just outside the property but inside it. Plants are easy to take care of and are mostly affordable. Not only are plans used for decorative purposes, but they can also improve your tenants’ mood and mental health. Plants give color to empty spaces, giving off the vibe of comfort and peace. With those, your tenants will lower their blood pressure and stress levels.

Of course, if you’re not ready for the responsibility of taking care of plants, you can use artificial ones, low-maintenance succulents, or even cacti. If you want to, you can even make a miniature garden. There are a lot of budget-friendly plants there, too, as well as low-maintenance plants.

Be as Good as You Can Be

As a rental property owner, you should never underestimate the importance of the human factor in your relationships with your tenants.

Simply put, having a good person that is responsible and friendly as a landowner will make your tenants stay as long as possible. This does not only apply to being a rental property owner, but it’s still a massive factor for your tenants. No one wants to stay in a place owned by a terrible person. But how will you show them that you care?

One thing you can do is to be as approachable as possible. Always communicate with your tenants when you have a concern, and you should be like that when they have a concern they want to address.

You’ll be able to communicate and maintain an open line between you and your tenants. This way, you can work together with them when it comes to changes or make the property more friendly for them. Being courteous, responsible, and friendly will always go a long way for everyone.

Offer Incentives

Little gestures always go a long way. When your renters first move in, you can offer little incentives such as a bottle of wine or some food. Of course, you don’t have to be extravagant about it. You can just give them a small token of appreciation as picking you and your property to live in.

Final Words

Being a rental property owner is a huge responsibility because you’ll be in charge of taking care of your tenants by making them happy and comfortable. They will be living in your property for a while, so making them comfortable as much as possible will give them a reason to stay. And by being a good owner, you’ll be inviting in a lot more tenants and keeping your current ones stay as long as possible and you can even improve your rental appraisal.