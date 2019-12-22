Finding the Perfect Toronto Real Estate Agent

by

Perhaps you are finally ready to start your own business and have decided to buy the local diner on the corner. Or perhaps you have decided to sell your starter home and are upgrading in size to meet the needs of your expanding family.

Currently, the real estate is booming in Toronto. However, buying/selling real estate in Toronto’s real estate market can be a challenge. Navigating MSL listing, finding agents, or brokerages may intimidate the most seasoned buyer/seller.

For buyers, real estate agents can help individuals find the perfect property, whether a home, or business, in their price range and in the perfect area.

For sellers, agents can make selling property easy and stress-free.

In addition, real estate agents have access to the most comprehensive market systems and vast networks of industry professionals.

Whatever your reason for entering the real estate market, professional real estate agents are here to help.

Toronto Real Estate Agent Locations

The majority of Toronto real estate agents are conveniently located in the southern portion of Toronto’s downtown core, near the Financial District.

With easy access from the Gardiner Expressway, real estate agents can be found all along King Street West, Richmond Street West, and Bathurst Street.

Additional offices can be found on Spadina Avenue and Front Street West, and Jarvis Street and Adelaide Street East.

Further north, a great deal of agents can be found in Rosedale, Summerhill, Casa Loma, and Yorkville.

Further east, agents can be found in the Broadview, Pape, Riverdale, Broadview North, and The Beaches.

Further west, agents can also be found in Humberside, Roncesvalles, High Park, Junction, and Long Branch areas.

In addition, various real estate agents can be found in the Greater Toronto Area’s (GTA) suburbs of Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughn, Woodbridge, and Scarborough.

Benefits of a Real Estate Agent

There are a great deal of benefits to hiring a real estate agent to help with buying or selling property.

Access to Market – Toronto agents are experts in the local Toronto market, as this is their day-to-day business. They know exactly where to look and what steps need to be taken to locate or sell the perfect property. This will save clients time and money in the long run.

Access to Networks – Real estate agents have access to a vast network of colleagues and business associates, which results in quicker and smoother transactions.

Knowledge/Expertise – Real estate agents are knowledgeable in the market, as they must pass an exam to work in their field. In addition, they often attend additional training over the years to update their skills.

Agents can easily do the paperwork, such as a bill of sale, a written offer, and a deed to property. They can also help in closing issues, such as document errors and last-minute requests.

Negotiation Skills – Agents are experienced negotiators. These skills are necessary to obtain the best price. In the real estate market, it is easy to become excited, overwhelmed, and emotional. A neutral third-party will avoid these difficulties.

Provide Guidance – An experienced agent will help you through every step of the process.

Trustworthiness – Because of the fact that real estate agents rely on referrals and recommendations for further business, they are naturally trustworthy. They do their best to please their clients.

Finding a Licensed Real Estate Agent

One of the most important issues when finding a real estate agent is finding out if they are licensed. This ensures the safety and security of an individual’s money.

In Ontario, real estate licenses take 3-4.5 years to complete. The agent must pass the Ontario Real Estate Association’s(OREA) Real Estate College Admissions Test to be admitted to training.

After finishing training requirements, an individual can then apply to become registered as a Salesperson with the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO). RECO regulates real estate for the government of Ontario and all agents must be registered.

In addition, all real estate agents must abide by the 2002 Real Estate and Business Brokers Act (REBBA). This code of ethics applies to all agents practicing in Ontario and assures one of their good professional standing.

Finding A Reputable Real Estate Agent

Apart from being simply licensed, a real estate agent should also be reputable.

Finding a reputable agent in Toronto is now easier than ever with various websites that rate and review individuals based on their performance. More and more companies are starting these types of services.

Ratemyagent.com allows for a quick search of Toronto agents.

Another valuable website is the Toronto chapter of the Better Business Bureau, which allows users to read reviews of agents.

RECO also offer a handy tool to see if real estate agents are in good standing. Simply search by name and last name.

Buying property can seem like a daunting task, however, the varied amount of outstanding real estate agents in Toronto, can easily simplify the process.