First Centennial Mortgage Ranked Top Mortgage Lender By IHDA

By RealtyBiz News | February 19, 2023
First Centennial Mortgage is listed as a 2022 Top IHDA Mortgage Lender by the Illinois Housing Development Authority. The company ranked #5 in the Chicagoland area which includes Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, McHenry, and Will counties in Illinois.

“We are honored to serve the residents of Illinois and receive this award from IHDA,” said Steven McCormick, President of First Centennial Mortgage. “Our team never stopped serving during one of the most challenging years in the industry to help hundreds of families achieve homeownership across the state of Illinois.”

The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) offers a variety of programs designed to help Illinois residents afford homeownership. To get an IHDA loan, and up to $10,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance, lenders must participate in IHDA training. The First Centennial Mortgage listing and complete results of the 2022 IDHA Lender Awards can be found at https://www.ihdamortgage.org/awards.

ABOUT FIRST CENTENNIAL MORTGAGE

First Centennial Mortgage is a residential mortgage lender headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, founded by brothers Steven and David McCormick. Family-owned, the company strives to deliver an extraordinary experience to the communities it serves through an extensive portfolio of mortgage products and services.

The company has been named one of the Top 100 Mortgage Companies by Mortgage Executive Magazine, one of the Top Mortgage Lenders by Scotsman Guide, and one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit goFCM.com.

Contact Information
First Centennial Mortgage
[email protected]
630.906.7315

