FirstService Residential New York Promotes Jennifer Santaniello to Vice President

FirstService Residential New York promoted Jennifer Santaniello to Vice President in the Manhattan Condo/Co-op Division.

In her new role, Santaniello will oversee a portfolio of luxury condominium and cooperative properties in Manhattan. She will also manage a team of property managers and assistant property managers who provide services to board members and residents.

Christina Forbes, president of the Manhattan Condo/Co-op Division, praised Santaniello's leadership skills, work ethic, passion, and dedication to her team, boards, and buildings.

"Jennifer has established herself as a respected leader within the organization," she said in a public announcement. "Her work ethic, passion, and dedication to her team, her boards, and her buildings is evident on a daily basis."

Santaniello joined FirstService Residential in 2012 and manages a portfolio of over 3,000 co-op and condo units across Manhattan. Some notable properties under her oversight include 101 Wall Street, 467 Central Park West, 108 Fifth Avenue, 555W23 Condominium, 817 West End Avenue, and The Gotham Condominium.

Taking on new responsibilities as vice president, Santaniello expressed her enthusiasm for strengthening the company's market presence in New York City and delivering outstanding client services.

"I look forward to working even more closely with our talented teams and partners to further strengthen our market presence in New York City and to deliver exceptional service to our clients."

