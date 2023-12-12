FlutterPads Launches Exclusive Membership-based Rentals

FlutterPads, a startup focusing on extended-stay property listings and rentals, is launching its first test market in Los Angeles. The startup has emerged as a timely and essential solution amidst converging crises – housing affordability, economic challenges, and a cultural shift away from the goal of home ownership to freedom and experience-driven lifestyles. FlutterPads mission is to provide affordable, flexible-term, fully furnished accommodations in prime metropolitan locations. This aims to avoid the high costs of vacation rentals or the restrictive long-term leases that burden renters.

Daniel Ameer, CEO and Co-founder of FlutterPads, states in an official press release:

FlutterPads has risen out of necessity and demand, and we are poised to dominate this vast and utterly under-served market with our real world capabilities and experience that our competitors do not have. Millions of people travel each day for ordinary reasons that have very little to do with vacationing. They travel for work, school, medical treatment, family needs, testing out the quality of life in a city before making a permanent move, etc. For this enormous rental market segment throughout the country, housing options have been limited to either ultra expensive vacation rentals or fear inducing inflexible long-term leases with penalties and hefty deposits. FlutterPads concept has arrived in the market as a permanent solution for this vast segment of our population whose numbers have been exploding in the post-Covid world.

Originating from a residential property design and construction company in Los Angeles, FlutterPads’ business model stands apart from competitors in the marketplace. It is a vertically integrated startup, encompassing technology, construction management, property maintenance, guest servicing, and real estate brokerage, whereas all industry competitors are simply built around an online booking platform.

This hybrid model of a technology company backed by its real estate assets makes FlutterPads uniquely scalable, sustainable, and value-fortified. With an initial real estate portfolio valued at over $11 million and annualized gross revenue of over $700k within 18 months of operations in Los Angeles alone, FlutterPads plans to expand to 25 select metros nationwide within the next five years and is seeking to raise funding from investors for the first time since its inception to fuel its growth.