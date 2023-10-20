"Follow the Yellow Brick Road" for a Chance to Win $1,500 with Stanley Martin

Stanley Martin has issued a press release inviting homebuyers and real estate agents to attend a so-called "Follow the Yellow Brick Road" event.

When: Saturday, October 21st, 2023 - 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Stanley Martin Aiken, North Augusta, and Augusta neighborhoods

Stanley Martin sales teams will greet guests dressed as beloved characters from the magical Land of Oz in an event full of warmth and wonder. The model homes, decorated for Halloween, will be open to the public, providing a unique experience that combines the season's joy with modern living's sophistication.

Attendees of all ages are encouraged to wear costumes and join the festivities. As visitors tour the homes, they can enjoy candy and light refreshments.

As part of the Follow the Yellow Brick Road tour, attendees have the chance to enter a raffle for a $1,500 gift card. Each visit to a neighborhood earns an entry, increasing the chances of winning with each neighborhood explored. This opportunity is open to agents and potential buyers alike, with no purchase necessary.

Stanley Martin's also has an exclusive promotion for homebuyers who purchase a home in one of the Aiken, North Augusta, or Augusta neighborhoods before October 31st. Qualified buyers will receive up to $15,000 in closing cost assistance and a complimentary GE refrigerator for their new Stanley Martin Home.

The company encouraged interested parties to visit its official site to RSVP and get more details. However, there is no information there and no form to RSVP. The press release announcing the event and its prizes was issued on October 19th, 2023, at 15:35 ET - less than twelve hours before we covered the news.