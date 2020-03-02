by

Realtors often have to face quite a bit of competition and need to work quite hard to secure the business of their clients. Many realtors only work on commission, so they have to make a sale to put food on the table. As a realtor, you are going to face quite a few challenges in your professional life, so it’s important that you continuously try and improve so that you can retain your competitive edge. Installing a real estate CRM is one of the best things that you can do for your company. However, there are many other things that you should know. Here are four tips to improve business for realtors.

1. Install a CRM

One of the first things that you can do is install a CRM in your office. Real estate developers need to connect with their clients from time to time, and having a dedicated customer relationship management tool can make it easy for you to keep track of their requirements and keep you in touch. You can get reminders about when to contact them, and keep yourself up-to-date with the last conversations that you had with them. A real estate CRM like IXACT Contact will make it easy for you to do that.

2. Look for Off-Market Properties

In many cases, a hidden, off-market property can land you a neat profit if you are able to fix it and flip it. As a realtor, you will need to look for deals on properties, and many of the good deals are unlikely to be found in popular places. You will need to do a bit of digging to find these gems. However, many of these are quite worn, so you have to spend a bit of money to fix it first.

3. Host an Open House

If you have a property to sell, but are unable to get enough engagement, you should consider hosting an open house. Promote it on different platforms and try to get in touch with as many people as possible. You can also use digital marketing to send the invitation to as many people as you can!

4. Follow-up

If you worked with a client in the past, it pays to follow-up with them from time to time. You never know if they might be in the market for a new property, and that could really work out for you.