From Drab To Fab- How to Stage A Bedroom

Selling a home isn't just about the property; it’s about selling a potential lifestyle. The bedroom, is often a homeowner's sanctuary or retreat, is a vital part of the function of a home for many buyers. Here's a more in-depth look at making your bedroom a buyer's dream. Find some quick tips on staging a bedroom.

Understanding the Heart of a Home

Every homeowner knows that a bedroom is more than just a sleeping space. It’s a retreat, a place of rest, dreams, and sometimes, even introspection. During showings, when potential buyers enter a bedroom, they visualize their most personal moments.

Will this be a space where they can relax, think, dream, and feel safe? And, no bedroom is more important than the primary bedroom.

You aim to ensure the answer is a resounding "Yes!"

The Importance of Staging A Primary Bedroom

After the kitchen and the main living room or family room, the primary bedroom is third on most buyers' list of critical spaces. These rooms should be a priority when preparing and staging a home for sale.

The primary bedroom is where the day begins and ends. For most, it's a place of refuge.

After a long, grueling day, who doesn't look forward to collapsing onto their bed and just...relaxing? It's the one place where the chaos of the outside world fades away.

When buyers step into this space of a primary bedroom, they're not just evaluating the room; they're gauging the quality of rest they'd get if they lived there.

Diving Deeper: Key Steps for Bedroom Staging

1. Declutter and Simplify

We all have those cherished personal items, but a prospective buyer doesn’t need to see them.

Remember, they're buying the house, not your memories. By removing personal items, you’re allowing them to imagine their memories in that space.

Clear out books you've read, old chargers, and definitely that pile of clothes that's always on that one chair.

2. Neutral is King

Neutral doesn’t mean boring. By going with beige, whites, or soft grays, you’re providing a canvas. Allowing the buyers to see a blank slate.

Moreover, neutral colors give the impression of space and cleanliness. Almost any color or style can be introduced into a room painted with a neutral color.

3. The Magic of Lighting

Natural light can boost the mood of any room. Ditch those thick drapes and let in the morning sunshine.

For evenings, soft white bulbs can provide a calm atmosphere.

Pro tip: Layer your lighting. A mix of overhead, accent, and task lighting can make all the difference.

4. Furniture Placement: The Art of Space

The bed should be your primary focal point, but its placement is crucial. The sightline from the door should be clear, making the room feel welcoming.

Add symmetrical elements like matching bedside tables and lamps. Got extra space? Think of a reading nook or even a small workspace.

Maintaining plenty of space around your furniture is critical to navigate the room. Negative space with no furniture or accents will help give a sense of spaciousness.

5. Subtle Accessorizing

Accessories should complement your bedroom. They shouldn't overpower or become the main event.

Instead, they should subtly contribute to the room's atmosphere. A decorative vase here, a minimalistic clock there, or even a tasteful piece of wall art can enhance without overwhelming.

And those scatter cushions? Perfect, but maybe limit them to a few so the bed doesn’t look like a cushion store.

6. Freshen Up the Ambiance

Ever walked into a room and felt instantly calm because of its scent? That's the feeling you buyers. The right aroma can evoke comfort, nostalgia, or even luxury.

But there's a thin line between delightful and overpowering. Stick to soft, universally appealing scents like fresh linen or mild vanilla.

Avoid anything too strong or polarizing, as it might put off some buyers or make them wonder what you're trying to mask.

7. Mirrors: More than Vanity

Mirrors do more than show our reflection; they manipulate space.

You can create the illusion of depth and spaciousness by strategically placing a mirror, especially in smaller bedrooms.

Mirrors also help distribute light, further amplifying the room's brightness and energy. Remember, it’s not about placing mirrors everywhere but using them wisely to enhance the room's aesthetics.

8. Textiles: The Fabric of Comfort

Ever touched a fabric and felt instant comfort? That's what quality textiles can achieve. Choose bed linens that look luxurious and feel soft to the touch.

It might be tempting to save on this, but good quality textiles can make a potential buyer linger a little longer, imagining themselves wrapped up in that comfort.

As for rugs, they should complement the room, adding a touch of warmth and elegance. Be careful the pattern on the rug is not so overpowering it becomes the room's focal point. And make sure if you use an area rug it does not cover some beautiful flooring.

Remember, they are buying the floor in the house and not your area rugs.

The Don’ts of Bedroom Staging

While there’s a lot to do, there are also things to steer clear of:

Over-Personalization: One or two small family photos are okay, but a shrine to your high school achievements isn't. Neutralize the space so buyers can envision it as their space.

Using Dark, Oppressive Colors: They might set a 'mood', but they can also make rooms feel small and claustrophobic.

Ignoring Closets: And, they'll look. Ensure closets are organized and presentable. A messy closet can send the wrong message about the home's storage capabilities.

Edit The Room: When staging the room, I recommend editing the room. This means pairing down the furniture to the absolute essentials and what fits properly in the space.

Neglect Lighting: Many people underestimate the power of good lighting. Avoid relying solely on overhead lights. Instead, layer with ambient, task, and accent lighting. Dimly lit rooms can feel gloomy and smaller, so utilize natural light and well-placed lamps to create a warm, spacious feel. And don’t forget many of your showings may occur after the sun has set.

A Few FAQs about Staging A Bedroom

Q: How much should I spend on staging a bedroom?

A: It varies. The key is not overspending but investing in the right elements that maximize appeal. Often, you can work with what you already have.

Q: Can I stage a bedroom myself?

A: Absolutely! With the right guidance and a good eye, you can DIY. However, if unsure, consulting with a professional might be beneficial.

Q: How important is the bedroom in the home selling process?

A: Very. While kitchens and living rooms are crucial, a bedroom is personal. You're on the right track if buyers can see themselves resting there.

Q: Should I remove all personal items when staging?

A: Not all, but most. The idea is to depersonalize the space while still making it feel lived-in and cozy.

Q: What if my primary bedroom is small? How can I stage it to appear spacious?

A: Declutter, use proportional furniture, and opt for lighter colors to create an open feel. Mirrors can also help in giving a spacious illusion. It's all about making the most of what you've got.

Q: Can I use bold colors when staging the primary bedroom or should I stick to neutrals?

A: You can absolutely use bold colors, just balance them with neutral accents. Ensure the chosen colors still promote relaxation. Remember to check how they appear under different lighting too. Cohesion and comfort are key.

Wrapping Up

Staging a bedroom isn’t about deception or hiding flaws.

It's about presenting the room in its best light, letting its potential shine. It's an art, with a touch of science and a sprinkle of psychology.

Get it right, and you’re not just selling a room; you’re selling dreams, comfort, and possibilities. Best of luck with your home staging journey!

