Home Sweet Home: Aging in Place Redefines The Golden Years

We have 11,000+ Baby Boomers hitting the age of 65 daily. It is the largest growing population in the United States. The phenomenon is called the “Silver Tsunami”. It is a term to reference the wave of the over-65 population. The full impact is not yet known, but it will impact healthcare, pensions, societal issues, housing and more.

Part of the driving force is not only in large numbers, but life expectancies are increased by healthcare and medications. This allows senior homeowners to live in their houses longer. This has created a trend in an entire population desiring to age in place in their familial home.

The Essence of Aging in Place

Aging in place refers to the ability of an individual to live in their own home and community safely, independently, and comfortably, regardless of age, income, or ability level. It encapsulates the idea of growing older without the need to move to a specialized senior living facility.

Aging in place is a trending living option for seniors, driven by the deep-seated human desire for familiarity, comfort, and autonomy.

Aging in Place Benefits: A Closer Look

1. Independence and Autonomy

One of the core benefits of aging in place is the preservation of independence and autonomy. Seniors living at home can set their schedules, choose their activities, and maintain their lifestyle choices, which are crucial for their mental and emotional well-being.

2. Comfort and Familiarity

The comfort of living in a familiar environment cannot be overstated. For many seniors, their home is a treasure trove of memories and a space that reflects their life’s journey. This familiarity breeds comfort, which enhances their overall quality of life.

3. Safety and Adaptability

Homes can be adapted to suit the evolving needs of seniors, ensuring their safety and comfort. From simple modifications like grab bars in bathrooms to more complex technological aids, these adaptations make aging in place a viable and safe option.

4. Economic Advantages

The cost benefits of aging in place are significant. Staying at home can be far more cost-effective than the expenses associated with assisted living facilities or nursing homes, especially when considering long-term care.

5. Community and Social Connectivity

Aging in place enables seniors to maintain their social networks and community ties. Being part of a familiar community offers emotional support and fosters a sense of belonging, vital for their mental health. They can maintain much of their routine by staying in their home for years.

6. Health and Well-being

Living at home can positively impact a senior’s health and well-being. The comfort, independence, and social connectivity it provides contribute to improved mental health and, in many cases, physical health as well.

Embracing Adaptability: Making Home the Heart of Aging

Successfully living in your home as you age usually requires adaptability. Our bodies and minds change as we age, and some modifications in the house, additional support, and mindset may necessitate change.

Understanding the Foundations

At the center of the concept of aging in place is the ability for the individual to live safely in their home and safely navigate their community. It requires modifying the home environment and adapting to the changing needs in their immediate community.

Home Modifications

The physical environment can become a problem at some point during your journey. The biggest challenges are mobility and accessibility. But, many of these challenges of accommodating physical limitations can be easily overcome.

This can range from removing trip hazards like throw rugs and rearranging furniture to open up the traffic flow to installing grab bars in the shower and stairs to bigger modifications like ramps and modifying the home to allow for a first-floor bedroom.

Access To Community and Social Networks

Aging in place doesn’t stop modifying the home environment but continuing access to the community and social activities. There may come a time when your driving abilities become limited to the local area during the day or even the possibility of stopping driving altogether.

Part of the plan is to continue a familiar routine. Transportation issues can certainly be overcome with Uber, friends, public transportation or even hired companions. You can still run your errands and be involved with others regardless of whether you maintain your license or not.

Health Care Needs

Part of aging usually requires more medical attention. Part of it is to address on how to get around in the previous section. But other action plan items could include setting up telehealth, bringing in a visiting nurse, or hiring a CNA for hygiene and basic care needs.

In-Home Support and Services

Knowing when and where to get help can be essential to aging in place. It can be hiring a companion to help run errands, help with cooking, or light housekeeping a few hours a week. Home health aides or CAN’s can help with more personal needs like bathing and other hygiene. Maybe Meals on Wheels can drop off meals every day or just a couple of days a week.

You can hire someone to address most of your needs. If you are utilizing support fewer than 8-10 hours a day or even just a few days a week, it can facilitate your independence at home as well as being less expensive than moving into an assisted living facility.

Technology Aids and Innovations

Technology can be a game changer for staying in the home as you age. Innovative technology allows one to control many systems around the house. Video doorbells, smart locks, video cameras, smart lighting, and more can help assist one who has decided to age in place as mobility becomes an issue.

The list certainly goes on with technology and innovations that can make aging at home much more manageable. I know for my mother, a lift chair in both her bedroom and the main living area was essential to maintaining her independence, as getting in and out of the chair was possible without assistance.

With some research, many solutions to common problems can be found by using technology.

The Importance Of Family Support

Early in the process, managing many aspects of aging on your own is easy. But as you get further along, it may require some help. It is crucial to garner support from your adult children. But beyond family, neighbors and friends may be happy to assist you in various aspects of the plan.

Whether through regular visits, financial support, or coordinating care services, family members are critical in providing the emotional and practical support needed for seniors to thrive at home.

Conclusion

Aging in place represents shift in how we perceive senior living. It emphasizes the value of independence, comfort, and community, offering a dignified and empowering way for seniors to navigate their golden years. Familiarity in the environment and surrounding community are key foundations to staying happy and emotionally balanced.

Aging in place could require a new home in the same community. Downsizing to a different house can maximize space, free up some money and prevent having much of a larger home unused.