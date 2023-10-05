RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Google Home App to Feature Generative AI

By Mihaela Lica Butler | October 5, 2023
Google's generative AI technology will enhance the Google Home app, according to Rick Osterloh, Google's SVP for Devices & Services, who made the announcement during its Made by Google event in New York on Wednesday, October 4, 2023:

"Along with device updates, we're also tapping Google's AI research to create richer user experiences in our apps and services. For instance, we see so many opportunities to bring AI into Google Home, to make your smart home more intuitive and helpful," Osterloh said.

#MadeByGoogle ‘23: Intro

He went on to explain the possibilities. Keeping track of what is happening at home if you are on vacation or have a busy week involves much scrolling.

"But generative AI can help with that by sythesizing all that info into a more simple view," Osterloh explained.

You will soon have access to a simplified overview of recent activity in the Google Home app. This summary will be quick and easy to understand.

The updated version of Google Home will come with built-in generative AI intelligence designed to provide a simplified overview of your smart home activities.

You can also use natural language to ask questions in the Google Home app, presumably with the assistance of the new Assistant with Bard. For example, ask, "Did my package arrive yesterday?" You will be able to find the clip from your Nest doorbell video history quickly and easily.

Nest doorbell package delivery video screenshot

The Home app will also respond with details in natural language. It will be easy to take action on those insights, too. For instance, asking, "Help me stop missing packages," could prompt the Google Home app to deliver automation for your devices - for example, to blink your smart lights three times or play a chime whenever your Nest doorbell detects a delivery.

Google Home app generative AI automation

These new and generative AI-enhanced features for the Home app will be available next year for subscribers.

Mihaela Lica Butler
Mihaela Lica Butler is senior partner at Pamil Visions PR. She is a widely cited authority on public relations issues, with an experience of over 25 years in online PR, marketing, and SEO.She covers startups, online marketing, social media, SEO, and other topics of interest for Realty Biz News.
