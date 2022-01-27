by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Today, it’s important to use all the tools you have at your disposal if you’re going to remain competitive in the world of real estate. Professionals like real estate agents need robust online platforms to market themselves and keep in contact with their clients. The ability to promote and highlight properties for sellers and communicate about new properties that have just come on the market for buyers is also essential. In situations like these, it’s obvious that a good real estate professional needs access to a solid online business marketing platform.

GoSite.com may be just what you’re looking for. Designed specifically to meet the needs of small business owners, GoSite offers dozens of features and services, all tied together in an all-in-one package that offers high levels of streamlining. While GoSite does have some features that are unlikely to be utilized by real estate professionals, the rest of them could be game changers for any agents or small-scale real estate agencies that have yet to settle on a suitable online platform. Let’s get into it.

A Full Featured Platform

When GoSite bills itself as an “all-in-one” business platform, it’s being accurate. There are seven main features that GoSite provides its users. These include:

Website hosting, complete with drag-and-drop site designer

The ability to accept credit card payments online

Messaging services that integrate with third-party apps to provide a centralized hub

Appointment scheduling and booking

The ability to have customers leave online reviews and feedback

A contact hub for driving customer engagement

Google and Facebook ad placement for attracting new customers

Right from the beginning, it’s obvious that GoSite is attempting to truly embody the spirit of one-stop shopping when it comes to providing small business services. Just about everything the platform offers is either directly relevant to the real estate industry or could easily be adapted for it. The only exception is the credit card processing feature. Yet even with not finding a feasible use for this capability, it’s likely that real estate agents looking for an all-in-one marketing, scheduling, and CRM platform could do much worse than GoSite.

GoSite Pricing

You would think that all these integrated capabilities would cost you a pretty penny, considering the huge list of features that GoSite provides. This is, unfortunately, where the platform’s offerings get a little murky. It’s very difficult to determine GoSite’s pricing structure without first submitting contact information in exchange for a 14-day free trial, which will enter you into the GoSite sales funnel.

GoSite could be more upfront about the costs of their services. There is a free version of the platform that offers a stripped-down feature set, but again there’s little to no evidence of what this feature set is. Likewise there’s no broken-down list of how many membership tiers there are and what their relative costs would be to a subscriber. In 2019, an article in the San Diego Tribune profiling GoSite quoted the company’s services as priced between $50 to $250 per month, but these prices may not be currently accurate.

The Last Word on GoSite and Its Capabilities

There’s plenty to like about GoSite. It offers a truly comprehensive feature set, and the majority of these features seem to be useful or even indispensable to real estate professionals. Yes, it’s true that you won’t get much use out of the online payment processing capabilities that GoSite offers, but the rest of the features the platform offers are all things that any good real estate agent needs to market themselves and facilitate client communication.

The downsides are a lack of clarity when it comes to GoSite’s pricing structure. We would have liked to have seen much more transparency in what all these services will cost you without having to be entered into an opt-in sales funnel first. However, if you feel that the rich feature set of GoSite is appealing to you, then pursuing more information on your own is certainly recommended.

In the end, GoSite offers lots of capabilities, making it a definite candidate for consideration if you need more than one of them. If the price is right, GoSite could be a bargain indeed.