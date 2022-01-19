Grow Your Real Estate Business today with PropStream

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Real estate software is a must-have today for any realtor. One of the most effective platforms we’ve come across in some time is PropStream. Billed as an all-in-one real estate tool, PropStream has something for the entire real estate industry, with tools for real estate agents, brokers, and even investors. With a focus on automation with time-saving features, PropStream is a robust platform that can be used quite effectively as a full-functioned real estate CRM.

A Wide Variety of Features

One of PropStream’s strengths is its generous feature set. One of the core features of this real estate technology platform is its ability to generate and view targeted property lists. The platform makes use of multiple streams of MLS data that you can sort and organize with countless filters, allowing you to build search criteria for any number of property types, including pre-foreclosures, involuntary liens, expired listings, and many other categories. Such a constantly-updated list can provide you with at-a-glance information on your chosen demographics.

Another feature that goes hand-in-hand with this ability to build targeted property lists is the way PropStream makes it easy to follow-up with prospects and clients through strategic and automated tools. The platform allows you to easily customize and send emails to leads, prospects, and even past clients, set an interval schedule to ensure you don’t lose touch with them, and ultimately help you build relationships that lead to better home sales numbers.

PropStream does even more when it comes to making a real estate professional’s job easier. The platform features an Instant Comps capability that helps agents determine overall property values as quickly as possible by quickly and accurately cross-referencing multiple MLS data and county recordings, generating a full list of similar homes in your target area and their average values.

The Instant Comps feature has plenty of flexibility as well, making it easy to filter results by a number of factors. These include such things as square footage, number of bedrooms and/or bathrooms, distance from a specific property, and last sale date. You can also easily remove any properties that are obvious outliers in order to update your data and recalculate your results in an instant.

We touched on some of the marketing tools that PropStream offers as a real estate CRM, but there’s much more that should be examined as well. The range is wide, and it goes farther than being able to schedule and send automated emails. These tools include the ability to find property owner information, create custom landing pages, create in-browser online ads, send personalized postcards to prospects, and even sending ringless voicemails.

All these tools are excellent vectors for targeting new prospects in unique and customizable ways that will let you stand out to your prospects in a positive light. All of this helps you build consistent approaches that result in better overall performance of your real estate business in ways that would be much more difficult to do without the automation and organization this real estate CRM provides for you.

Mobile Connectivity

It’s rare for a real estate professional to be deskbound today. Much of the job has always involved being on the move from one property to another, and it’s always been a challenge to find tools that let real estate professionals do their job effectively while not in their office. Thankfully, PropStream has addressed this issue by developing a mobile app that can be used to continue to access the many features it offers you from anywhere you are.

The PropStream mobile app does more than simply let you access features that you would otherwise not have available to you while out in the field. It also has capabilities custom-created for busy real estate professionals on the go such as drive logs that ensure you’re not going over the same territory while canvassing areas and filters that work together with the built-in GPS of your mobile device. It’s a novel approach that will hopefully become more mainstream going forward – any good real estate CRM should have similar mobile capabilities.

PropStream Pricing

So what will all this functionality cost you? Believe it or not, the cost of access to this full suite of tools is perhaps less expensive than one would think. Working on a monthly subscription model, PropStream provides a free trial for 7 days for new subscribers to evaluate the service; after that, the cost of the core service is $99 a month. This grants users access to PropStream’s online and mobile app, its nationwide property data and lead filters, county records and MLS comps, and its integrated marketing platform.

In addition to these core features, PropStream also offers optional add-ons such as its List Automator service, which provides access to services such as daily list monitoring for up to 2,000 properties, list import and append capabilities, and skip tracing services at just $0.10 per property, beginning at an additional $27 a month. For larger agencies, there’s also a Team Member service package that starts at just $20 per month which includes full access to PropStream for up to 5 team members per account and allows for access level and permission management.

The Final Word on PropStream

As far as real estate technology platforms go, PropStream has much to recommend it to real estate professionals of all stripes. Its scalable pricing scheme allows users to pick and choose their level of investment in the platform, making it a effective option for any agents looking to control costs. However, be aware that some marketing tools, such as sending emails and postcards, are not covered under these subscription fees and will require additional cost; emails are $0.02 per email sent, for example.

Yet even taking these additional costs into account PropStream remains a solid choice for any real estate professional looking for a solid real estate CRM to help them engage with prospects and serve clients more efficiently.