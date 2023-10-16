Harvard Executive Training: Grow Your Real Estate Investing Skills with Jeff Adler

Real estate economist and data expert Jeff Adler, vice president of Yardi Matrix, will lead an online three-part course - Real Estate Investing, Data Analytics & U.S. Multifamily - on December 6, 8, and 11, 2023. Professionals interested in these topics can register here.

The course will address:

Demographic trends in housing demand and reliable sources of data to showcase them; The impact of de-globalization on real estate value and its implications; Domestic migration patterns accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic; The influence of inflation and the Federal Reserve's response on real estate investment strategies; Strategies for market and asset identification using accessible datasets; The significance of underwriting cycle times and the hidden costs of inflexibility; The macroeconomic context, including inflation, deflation, and the cost of capital; Emerging trends in multifamily housing, like conversions and public policy responses to housing affordability, including market-based policies and rent control; The role of the Inflation Reduction Act in shaping the impact of U.S. reindustrialization on multifamily housing investment, etc.

The course is specifically designed for commercial real estate investment professionals, including:

U.S. real estate investors who want to make more informed investment decisions using big data analytics;

International real estate investors interested in applying U.S. real estate investing trends in their national markets or planning to enter the U.S. market;

Novice commercial real estate investors who want to gain expert knowledge and insights;

Service providers seeking to understand the real estate investor perspective;

Design, engineering, construction, legal, permitting, financing, marketing, or property management professionals who are members of real estate development teams.

Commercial real estate investment professionals must make informed decisions but often become overwhelmed by a flood of meaningless and contradictory information passed off as "data." This three-part course cuts through the noise, offering the right fundamental tools to develop a comprehensive perspective on real estate investment, facilitating action, and, most importantly, achieving better outcomes.

New and experienced real estate investors will learn to utilize technology and big data during the course. They will also acquire a proven framework to enhance their decision-making abilities and improve investment results.

The course is priced at $1,650. Registration closes 3 hours before the start of the program.