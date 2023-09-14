HGTV to Broadcast Zillow Gone Wild Series in 2024

HGTV has commissioned a new real estate series called Zillow Gone Wild, which draws inspiration from the @ZillowGoneWild Instagram account. The show, produced by Asylum Entertainment Group, will launch in early 2024.

Zillow Gone Wild features eight half-hour episodes and a one-hour-long season finale, each highlighting three peculiar, fascinating, and exceptionally eccentric homes for sale. In addition to exploring the properties, the series will delve into the lives of their owners, uncovering fascinating stories about both the buyers and sellers and the remarkable histories of these homes. Along the way, viewers will also discover creative and enjoyable methods for effectively marketing a distinct property. Ultimately, the series will reveal whether each home has been sold, the selling price, and the buyer's identity. The last episode will unveil the most extravagant property of them all.

"Millions of people are obsessed with scrolling through outrageous and over-the-top properties on social media while dreaming about where they would like to live," says Loren Ruch, head of content, HGTV. "Zillow Gone Wild will take the fascination a step further by giving fans a cheeky glimpse inside the most unusual homes on the market, offering those unexpected 'wow' moments that will keep viewers coming back for more."

With over 1.8M followers and counting, @ZillowGoneWild is a virtual house tour through a funhouse mirror, where you never know what you'll get next. The content is carefully curated to keep viewers engaged, as each post offers a new surprise or oddity.

@ZillowGoneWild has also had a significant impact on the real estate industry itself. Sellers and agents have become more aware of the importance of presenting their listings in a visually pleasing and coherent manner. The account serves as a cautionary tale, reminding professionals that attention to detail and good taste can go a long way in attracting potential buyers.

In a world filled with serious news and constant stress, @ZillowGoneWild offers a much-needed escape. It reminds us to find joy in the absurd and appreciate the uniqueness of each home, no matter how unconventional. It's a lighthearted reminder that you can find laughter in the most unexpected places.