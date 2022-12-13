Home Buying and Selling Made Simple with Flyhomes

Buying a home isn't as simple as saving up money and going out to buy the first home that you find. You need to consider a number of factors: what you want from your home, where you want to live if you can afford the down payment, and the monthly mortgage payments. Then there are other details like appraisals, inspections, and title checks. Finally, there are credit reports, insurance, and taxes to deal with.

Whew! That's a lot of work involved in buying a home. And unless you've been through it before, or have experience buying homes — it can be easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of navigating a new market and finding the right home at the right time.

Flyhomes is on a mission to change that, one deal at a time.

What is Flyhomes?

Flyhomes is a technology company focusing on real estate brokerage that helps home buyers, sellers, and agents work together to get the job done. It also provides mortgage broker services and a trade-in option for new homeowners who want to upgrade.

The company was founded by Tushar and Steve who saw an opportunity to bring their expertise together and create a system that would allow them to offer a smooth home buying and selling process. So they did.

Flyhomes' goal is to help people buy a home that fits their needs while removing the stress and frustration that often comes with the process. Flyhomes is a single platform that offers the expertise of its research analysts, tour specialists, loan officers, and dedicated agents to help make home buying or selling a breeze so you can focus on what really matters—the quality of life.

Flyhomes' straightforward approach, combined with its distinct features like Flyhomes Cash Offer, Buy Before You Sell and All-inclusive Listing Services makes buying or selling a home easier than ever.

Because they know the unexpected can happen, Flyhomes also provides a guarantee so that you never have to worry about anything once your home is up for sale.

Who should use Flyhomes?

Flyhomes is for anyone who wants to spend less time buying a home and more time enjoying it. If you're in a competitive market—or just want to save money on your next real estate transaction—Flyhomes can help you find the perfect home at the right price.

What makes Flyhomes different?

If you're a qualified buyer without cash on hand and you want to compete and win against cash buyers, Flyhomes offers innovative financial programs that can turn a traditional home offer into a cash offer so that you can buy your new home.

Sellers who qualify for Flyhomes’ Trade Up program can trade their current home for the new one, unlocking equity from both residences.

Each of their clients works with a team of experts led by their client adviser who will work with you every step of the way, from helping you find the right home for your needs all the way through closing day.

Guaranteed Offer

A Flyhomes Guaranteed Offer is a 100% risk-free way to make sure that your deal will go through. Flyhomes will buy the home at the same price and terms if you can't close the deal. A Guaranteed Offer gives you an advantage over competing offers and it gives the seller peace of mind.

Cash Offer

With a Flyhomes Cash Offer, Flyhomes will make a cash offer on your behalf—you'll no longer have to compete with other buyers who might need financing. Later, you pay Flyhomes the same selling price and finalize your mortgage loan.

Trade Up product

By using Flyhomes Trade Up, you can purchase a new home with the proceeds from your sale of an existing one. This way, you don’t have to worry about selling or financing your first house before moving into a new one—you simply move seamlessly from the old place into its replacement without worrying about qualifying for another mortgage or paying for closing costs.

How does Flyhomes’ Buy & Sell solution work?

When you're ready to buy a new home, you probably want to sell your current one as quickly as possible. But how do you do that when you've already found a new place?

That's where the Flyhomes Buy Before You Sell program comes in. It's a service that helps homeowners buy and sell the property at the same time by providing them with a short-term loan that allows them to make a cash offer on a new home before their current property is sold.

Here are the steps of how Flyhomes’ Buy & Sell solution works:

Flyhomes offers its buyers a pre-underwriting process that gives them enough money to make an offer on a home. This short-term loan, payable within 10 days of approval as opposed to the current 50-day closing time for mortgages, helps these new homeowners get settled faster and makes it easier for everyone involved—buyers and sellers alike.

After the new homeowners have settled into their new homes, they can begin putting their current one up for sale. The Flyhomes real estate team manages this process—including cleaning, styling, and marketing it—so that everything will sell quickly and at a good price.

Once the former house has sold, Flyhomes can help their client find funding for a new home or let them search for lenders on their own. In this program, buyers have three months to make their decision after selling a house. Once the loan is finalized and funding provided, the short-term mortgage ends.

What are the pros and cons of Flyhomes?

Flyhomes offers a variety of services to help their clients find a home and make the most of their money. They can help find the right house for their client’s needs, including providing innovative financial programs which become its greatest feature.

However, the biggest downside of Flyhomes is it only works within select markets in Seattle, San Francisco Bay Area, Southern California, Boston, Boulder, Denver, Dallas, Austin, and Houston.

What is the cost of using Flyhomes?

Flyhomes' buy-before-you-sell service for a 5–6% fee is only the beginning of how much you'll spend. Closing costs on both homes will make up at least 15% more of your total cost.

A major thing to consider is the daily rental fee of living in the new home. If you move within 30 days, you pay less; if it takes more than 30 days, you pay even more.

Final Thoughts

Buying or selling a home is a costly and complicated process for most homeowners, but with the help of Flyhomes that process can be streamlined from start to finish. Flyhomes makes buying a home simpler and less intimidating. They use technology to make the process more approachable to people who don't really understand how it works. It's a great idea, and something that is sorely needed in the industry right now — so it has some serious potential for success.