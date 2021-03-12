by

Renting a Truck Through Home Depot

Are you considering renting a truck from Home Depot? There is no question that Home Depot truck rentals are a popular choice! If you’ve got a huge remodeling or home improvement project plan, you’re probably going to need some more transport storage than what you’re going to get out of your family car. You might not even have a vehicle that would accommodate what you need to move.

Another substantial reason you may want to consider using Home Depot is for a DIY move. Many folks want to save as much money on their move, and the best way to do that is to forgo hiring a moving company.

In situations like these, services like a Home Depot rental truck will be convenient to ensure your moving or home improvement plans can still go ahead without too much extra hassle or cost. Home Depot truck rentals have become extremely popular because of this.

There is essentially a moving truck for every DIY project, which means you can find one at the right price, which will aid your DIY move or home project, not hinder it.

Rates start at $19 for the first 75 minutes and then cost $5 for every 15 minutes after that. Of course, these numbers change depending on the type of truck you are renting from Home Depot.

With the general basics covered, let’s get into a bit more detail about home depot truck rentals. You can also look over the resource above from Maximum Real Estate Exposure, which goes into depth on renting a truck through Home Depot.

What to Know About Home Depot Truck Rentals

How Much Does The Home Depot Rental Truck Service Cost

As mentioned, it will cost you $19 for the first 75 minutes of a basic truck rental, or $129 a day or $903 for an entire week. For larger longer-distance moves, Home Depot has contracted with Penske so you can use their trucks.

For a Penske moving truck rental, you will first need to fill out some information so that you can get an accurate quote; they need to know how big the truck needs to be, what you’re going to be using it for, and how many days you will need it.

The quote will also vary depending on the demand of the truck you’re going to need. You can get additional detailed information on the cost of renting a truck from Home Depot in the resource found on Active Rain.

Other Details to Know About Home Depot Rental Trucks

Moving trucks have their own ramps so putting your belongings on and off the truck is pretty simple. Although these trucks, unfortunately, do not come with their own dollies, you will have to source your own.

You’ll need to provide your own straps, moving blankets, boxes, and other moving materials, too, so you’re going to have to obtain all of these things before you even think about renting a truck.

If you plan to pull a vehicle, trailer, or any else, then Home Depot will unfortunately only include a hitch if you’re renting a towable tool. Otherwise, just like your own moving material, you’ll have to source your own.

It will need to be one which is compatible with a 2-inch hitch receiver.

Important Considerations

THEY’RE BEST FOR LOCAL MOVES – Home depot rental costs are determined by the amount of time you have the truck for, not the mileage you’ve put onto it. We’ve already discussed the flat rates above, but to reiterate, the first 75 minutes is a flat fee, and then you have to pay additional fees every 15 mins afterward.

THE TRUCKS ARE ON THE SMALLER SIDE – The standard additions of Home Depot rental trucks are actually on the smaller side and will only do you any good if you’re taking home materials from within the store to your project area. If you need something larger, they offer Penske rentals in the larger sizes, which are ideal for three to five-bedroom homes.

YOU HAVE TO RETURN THE TRUCK FROM THE SAME LOCATION YOU RENTED IT – One of the big issues with Home depot rental trucks is that you can only return the truck to the location you rented it, which means that if you’ve got a cross country move planned then it’s going to be pretty awkward to have to drive the truck all the way back and then rearrange travel to go all the way back to your new home.

YOU CAN’T RESERVE A HOME DEPOT RENTAL TRUCK IN ADVANCE – Unfortunately, you can’t actually book or reserve a home depot rental truck, which is not ideal if you need it on specific days of the week. All you can do is check availability on their website, and if they’ve got the one you want, then great. Ideally, if you can’t be flexible on moving, you might want to just go with another company that will allow you to reserve their moving trucks.

We have written about Home Depot’s competition in the past which is U-Haul. You can see a comparison of pricing to rent a truck with U-Haul here.

What Size Moving Truck Do I Need?

Since there are quite a few options that you have for moving trucks, we just want to go over the different ones available and what we think they are best to be used for.

PICKUP – The smallest Home depot truck available, ideal for interior/exterior materials on a small DIY home improvement project you’ve got planned.

CARGO – Again, perfect for moving project materials from Home depot to your property

HOME DEPOT BOX TRUCK – Ideal if you’re moving from a single one-bedroom house or studio apartment to another.

PENSKE 12-FOOT TRUCK – This is a cheaper option than the one above but is a Penske rental rather than a home depot one. Generally, this is a good choice if you live in a single bedroom house or a small apartment.

PENSKE 16-FOOT TRUCK – If you live in a 2-3 bedroom house or just require the extra carry weight for a bigger project, then this option is going to be your best choice.

PENSKE 22-FOOT TRUCK – If you’re planning a local move and you currently live in a 3-5 bedroom house, then the 22-foot truck is ideal; also a good option if you’ve got a huge project planned for your home.

PENSKE 26-FOOT TRUCK – Although this and the 22-foot truck both have the same carry weight, it has a much larger surface area that will be needed if you’re moving out of a large family home.

If you are unsure of the size of the truck you want to rent, it is always best to pick something bigger. You don’t want to get caught making excess trips because you chose a truck that was too small for your move.

If you are unsure about anything, it is always smart to ask the truck rental company questions. You’ll be covered by reading this helpful set of things to ask to ensure you’ll be happy.

Final Thoughts on Home Depot Truck Rentals

When you are looking to save money on your move, renting a truck from Home Depot is one way you can save a significant amount of money. You also don’t have to worry about some of the horror stories of hiring a bad moving company.

There are, of course, some downsides to moving yourself.

If you have never moved before, you’ll quickly discover it can be grueling work. You might have to rest your back for a few days. Home Depot truck rentals do offer convenience and cost savings which for many folks can easily outweigh any downsides.

Hopefully, you have found this guide to renting a truck from Home Depot to be useful. Best of luck with your move!