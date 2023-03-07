Every year brings something new in interior design trends, and while it may be expensive to update furniture, wall art, and appliances if you plan to renovate your abode, here's what's in and out.

Biophilic Design

Biophilic design is all about human connection and interaction with nature. Biologist Edward O. Wilson pioneered this trend in the 1980s, and 2023 brings it back due to a need for mental and emotional well-being. Interiors and gardens become oases of green, adorned with exotic plants and perennials, to create relaxing and restorative nooks that feel like stepping into nature. The trend will bring shades of green everywhere, from furnishings to wall art and decor accents. Living walls are in again - either indoors or on building facades. A strong emphasis on natural, eco-friendly materials is also part of the biophilic design trend.

Use plenty of plants to create a connection with nature as part of the biophilic design trend of 2023.

Earth Tones

Since biophilic design is the defining trend of 2023, no wonder that earth tones are also in: they have soothing, calming effects and are inspired by nature. Think browns, colored grays, greens, and soft blues. Subtle pinks and peach hues are also trendy this year.

Viva Magenta

The Pantone color of 2023 is Viva Magenta 18-1750. It will make for a sophisticated, vibrant, and daring accent to elevate the earth tones that will dominate interior design trends this year. According to Pantone, "it is a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength. Viva Magenta is brave and fearless, and a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative."

Pantone color of 2023 is Viva Magenta 18-1750

Metallic Accents

Silver and copper accents make a comeback too. Besides metallic lighting fixtures, you can also decorate your home with iron coffee or side tables, window sills, etc. But, of course, silver and copper are not the only stars of the year: brass, stainless steel, nickel, and aluminum add creative, eye-catching accents and a plus of sophistication to every interior.

Accent Walls

You could use the biophilic design trend to create a plant wall using hanging plants like Burro's Tail (Sedum morganianum), Golden Pothos (Epipremnum aureum), English Ivy (Hedera helix), or String of Nickels (Dischidia nummularia). These plants, however, are purely decorative and serve no other purpose. A natural accent wall using herbs will serve a dual purpose: decor and nourishment. Of course, you can always use the herbs in your kitchen and enjoy their fragrance and air-purifying properties in your bedroom or living room.

Besides living accent walls, you can use monochromatic wallpaper with unique textures to transform the space. Wooden accent walls are trendy in 2023, but you should choose suitable wood and patterns.

Modernism and Brutalism

Modernism and brutalism are the design styles that will make a comeback in 2023. Modernist curves add a pleasant flow to interiors: consider rounded furniture, arched doorways, sconces, and other decor accents to enhance every space with elegance and sophistication.

On the other hand, brutalism brings unfinished concrete into interior design, everywhere from accent walls to other textured surfaces (including floors) in kitchens and atriums, bathrooms, working spaces, bedrooms, and living rooms. Brutalism may use unfinished materials and tactile fabrics, creating hard angles - geometric highlights and large windows, for example - but used right, it can create stylish spaces full of harmony.

Meaningful vintage objects bring a profound purpose to their owners and add a touch of sophistication to the interior design trends of the year.

Vintage Objects

Tastefully restored vintage furniture always stays in style. However, vintage furniture should be eye-catching, whether painted in neutral tones or bright colors. It must harmonize with the room's color palette and enhance the space rather than being out of place. Upcycling may not be a new trend, but it will continue in 2023 as people focus on recycling to make a positive contribution to the environment.

For kitchens, consider handmade ceramics and art pottery, and to add accents to living rooms, bedrooms, and other areas, vintage sculptures or vases will do. However, all these vintage objects should be meaningful to their owners - consider heirlooms and souvenirs with a story and profound purpose.

What's Out in Interior Design Trends This Year

Everything overwhelmingly busy, like boho styles so popular with Instagrammers last year, is out—the trend of 2023 inclines towards minimalistic-chic for mental wellness. Gone are the countless throw pillows and patch quilts. Less is more in 2023.