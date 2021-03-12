‘Hospitality’ is the Buzzword for Property Managers in 2021

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

As 2021 continues to unfold there are a few things property managers should keep in mind. The past year has caused many people in this field to rethink the way they were doing things. Dealing with repairs, showing spaces, and providing additional safety accommodations all took on a new meaning over the past 12 months.

However, all of these changes and shifts have the potential for exciting opportunities. Property managers play a crucial role in the housing market, and by putting a focus on hospitality, they can begin to organically improve the industry.

By using innovative platforms like Piñata, property managers are able to create a much more enjoyable, rewarding, and personal experience for tenants.

Tough & Tumultuous Times

Too many renters have been put in incredibly difficult situations throughout this global pandemic. Financial burdens and struggles are just one of the many complicated layers brought on by COVID-19.

As so many headlines and media have spelled out, we’re in the midst of a housing crisis, and people everywhere are struggling with rental payments. But property managers can do their part to help improve tenant retention rates, and promote positive relationships with renters.

When it comes to renting and real estate endeavors, it is no secret how important credit checks are. Credit scores are an unavoidable part of life, and can be a determining factor when it comes time to making monumental decisions.

“We recently launched a credit reporting program to report rent payments to all three credit bureaus, giving renters actual credit recognition for paying their biggest expense every month, rent payments. Typically only a benefit that homeowners had with their mortgages, renters can now get the benefit of having their rent payments reported on their credit report to help build their credit profile,” explains Lily Liu of Piñata.

And now, more than ever, many tenants are interested in a platform that allows them to strengthen their credits via rent payments. Property managers who enable residents to build their credit with on-time payments are the real MVPs.

Incentives Incorporated Into the Community

Credit building isn’t the only perk property managers can offer their renters. By using Piñata, property managers are able to create an enjoyable experience for tenants while promoting the economy. Users are able to earn points for shopping daily deals, unlocking surprises, and playing Piñata’s trademark game, Max Smash. These points can result in credits and gift cards to use at local businesses and restaurants.

Renting is the game and hospitality is the name. Going the extra mile can go a long way, and hospitality can help you bridge the gap between landlords and tenants.