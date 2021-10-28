House Selling Advantages During the Holidays

by

Most people don’t want to be bothered with trying to sell a house during the holidays. For that very reason, you could do very well selling yours during this super slow part of the season. This is when there is the least number of competing sales in the market. Others don’t bother trying to sell their house during the holidays for many reasons. It could be because they are caught up in the festive and party atmosphere, have friends and family coming over, they don’t want potential buyers trudging snow and rain into the home, they don’t think the market is active enough, and for many other reasons.

With all that is going on, it’s common to place a house sale on the back burner until after the holidays. Some sellers even take their active listing off the market, further reducing your competition. The inventory of houses for sale has been lean throughout 2021 and will only be even leaner during the holidays. If you’re serious about selling, you don’t want to miss the benefits and opportunities of marketing your house at this time of the year.

Holiday Marketing Comes Easily

The next couple of months is a great time to take advantage of the thorough house cleaning most people do in preparation for guests and the holidays. You can also use holiday decorations to accent both the inside and exterior of the home – as long as you don’t take it to an extreme. Outside, you can increase curb appeal by decorating features like gates, shrubs, rooflines, windows, porches, etc. You should use lights and well-chosen decorations to accent the architecture of the home by highlighting driveways, dormers, winter gardens, and more.

During these short sunlight hours, turn the holiday lights on early to overcome the early darkness. Wouldn’t it be wonderfully perfect having potential buyers gaze out your large picture window to enjoy the view of fresh snow glittering with yard lights while inside the cozy warmth of your home? It’s the perfect time for a fire in the fireplace.

The festive ambiance also flows through the interior of your home. Holiday decorations give your home a warm, comfortable, and inviting appearance. But be mindful not to over-clutter the appearance to the point that your home’s attractions such as fireplaces and alcoves become lost to first-time viewers. Also, be selective about your color selections. Too much green and red may not be the best choice if it overpowers the fireplace mantels, wall moldings, archways, and other interior features that need to be highlighted to potential buyers. Whites, silvers, and blues have a more classic and appealing look.

Benefits of Marketing Your House During the Holidays

When you market your home during the holidays, the inventory of competing houses decreases significantly. Many sellers remove or delay their listings during the holiday season. This means homes remaining on the market are shown to the most serious buyers who make home shopping a priority at this time. During the holidays, your home may not be viewed by as many prospective buyers, but these will be serious buyers with serious money. Serious buyers making serious purchase offers.

You may just attract a buyer wanting to make a present of a new home to his or her family this holiday season. Or they might want to move quickly to have extended family and friends over for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year in their new home. Couples also become engaged for a spring wedding during the winter holidays. Some will be in the market for a home before the year is over.

If you have been considering listing your house or already have it listed for the holidays, there are many reasons to follow through with the listing or take advantage of the season to best market your home when there is less competition. Even if you would rather wait until after the rush of the holidays, it makes sense to meet with an agent now, so that you are prepared to be first to market when the holiday season ends. Rarely does a house go on the market without some important preparations, so that makes it better to know what to expect now rather than waiting and missing an early opportunity.

