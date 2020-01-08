House Staging Tips That Will Get It Off the Market

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

There’s so much that goes into selling a house. You need to find a trusted realtor, appraise it at an appropriate value, and make sure to stage it so it sells. These creative house staging tips will help every anxious seller ensure they get top dollar for their home. Soon, your old house will be off your hands, and you can rest comfortably in your new home.

Design with the Seller in Mind

House staging is an extremely strategic process. It’s not enough to have a sleek interior design. Rather, you must keep prospective buyers in mind when you stage your home. For example, if you want to sell your house to a family, your house’s interior design should mimic that sentiment. Likewise, if your home better suits a young adult, add a layer of sophistication to your home’s interior design. Rent elegant furniture and hang a stunning chandelier from the ceiling. Swanky buyers will be able to picture themselves living in a place with beautiful details like those. Also, don’t just hang artwork on your own. Instead, the advantage of using a professional framer is that they know which frames will complement which piece of artwork the most. Buyers will appreciate that you put in the extra effort.

Highlight Your House’s Best Features

An excellent house staging tip is to highlight your home’s best features. Most buyers want their home to be unique; they don’t want to live in a cookie-cutter house. So, if your home has interesting features, don’t be afraid to show them off. Use simple window coverings to emphasize a fantastic view if you have one. Or, if your house has an ample amount of storage, do your best to show that off. Organize your pantry and other storage units to promote the idea that people can stay organized, too, if they buy your home. Do whatever you can to make your home stand out from others on the block.

Invest in Big-Ticket Items

It seems odd to put money into a house you’re moving out of. However, sellers should invest in big-ticket items if they want their home to sell for a high price. Buyers want high-end items in their homes. Studies have shown that people are willing to pay more for homes with luxury items. So, buy all new kitchen appliances before your first open house. It’s a short-term expense that will make you tons of cash in the long run. Also, consider redoing your floors. So many people want “turn-key” houses. People don’t want to do work right after they move in. So, make the investment—it’ll be worth it.

Don’t Forget About Curb Appeal

You should never forget about curb appeal when you’re staging your home to sell. After all, the exterior is the first thing people see when they pull up to a house. No one’s going to want to purchase a house with chipped siding or a dilapidated roof. So, make sure that you invest in your house’s curb appeal before you put it on the market. Hire a landscaping company, so your yard looks as appealing as possible. Plant fresh flowers and plants to add some color to your lawn, as well. Also, replace any missing shingles and slap a new coat of paint on your front door so it’s more inviting to potential buyers.