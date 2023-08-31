RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Real Estate Marketing & Beyond
How can I promote my real estate website by using infographics?

How can I promote my real estate website by using infographics?

By RealtyBiz News | August 30, 2023
Promoting your real estate website using infographics can be a potent strategy. Infographics are visual representations of data or information, and they are excellent for simplifying complex topics, displaying patterns, and generating interest. Here are steps and ideas for using infographics to promote your real estate website:

  1. Identify Your Audience:
    • Who are you targeting? Buyers, sellers, investors, or renters?
    • Tailor your infographics to resonate with your target audience's interests and needs.
  2. Choose Relevant Topics:
    • Property buying/selling process
    • Home maintenance tips
    • Market trends and analysis
    • Neighborhood profiles: amenities, schools, demographics, etc.
    • The financial aspect of buying vs. renting
    • Historical real estate price trends in different areas
  3. Design with Clarity and Appeal:
    • Use consistent branding (colors, fonts, logos)
    • Make sure the infographic is easy to read and understand.
    • Use professional tools or hire a designer if possible. Tools like Canva, Piktochart, and Venngage can be helpful.
  4. Include Calls to Action (CTA):
    • At the bottom of the infographic, prompt the viewer to visit your website, subscribe to your newsletter, or follow you on social media.
    • You can also create interactive infographics with clickable links.
  5. Optimize for SEO:
    • When you upload the infographic to your website, use SEO-friendly filenames.
    • Accompany your infographic with a well-written, keyword-rich description or blog post.
  6. Promote on Social Media:
    • Share your infographics on platforms like Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
    • Encourage sharing. The more shares, the wider the reach.
  7. Collaborate with Bloggers and Influencers:
    • Offer your infographic as a guest post to real estate blogs or local community websites.
    • Collaborate with influencers in the real estate space and ask them to share your infographic.
  8. Email Newsletters:
    • Include your infographics in your email newsletters. This not only provides value to subscribers but also drives traffic back to your site.
  9. Present at Workshops or Webinars:
    • Use your infographics as visual aids during presentations, workshops, or webinars.
  10. Print and Distribute:
    • While digital promotion is essential, don't underestimate the power of the physical world. Print your infographics as brochures, flyers, or posters for open houses, trade fairs, or local community boards.
  11. Repurpose Content:
    • Divide a comprehensive infographic into smaller chunks and share them as individual posts over time.
    • Transform the content of your infographic into videos, slideshows, or podcasts.
  12. Encourage Backlinks:
    • Allow other websites or blogs to use your infographic, provided they link back to your website. This can help with SEO and increase your site's authority.
  13. Engage and Interact:
    • When people comment or ask questions about your infographic on social media or your website, engage with them. This increases your visibility and strengthens your relationship with potential clients.

Infographics, when used effectively, can be a powerful tool to drive traffic, increase engagement, and solidify your brand's position as an authority in the real estate market. Ensure that your content is accurate, relevant, and offers value to your audience.

