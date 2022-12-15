How Can Real Estate Agents Can Use Infographics For Marketing?

Modern home design exterior and interior room with furniture infographic

Infographics are one of the most effective ways real estate professionals can market their service to potential clients. They allow you to visually represent complex data and processes that can be hard to understand through text and spreadsheets. This is a huge benefit in the real estate industry where such a large knowledge gap exists between agents and clients.

Many agents are aware of this reality but lack the knowledge and tools needed to create impactful infographics. But what if I told you that you don’t need to be a graphic designer or Photoshop guru to create professional infographics? With tools like Canva, you can easily create beautiful infographics using a simple drag-and-drop builder with pre-built templates.

So if you want to learn how to take your digital marketing strategy to the next level with infographics, you’ve come to the right place. This article will cover:

What Is An Infographic? Why Are Infographics So Effective In Real Estate? What Types of Infographics are Used for Real Estate Statistical Infographics for Real Estate Informational Infographics for Real Estate Process Infographic for Real Estate Hybrid Infographics for Real Estate How Can You Build Your Own Infographics for Real Estate

What Is An Infographic?

An infographic is a visual representation of data, processes and/or information. Infographics can be used to illustrate trends in data, break down complex processes, or provide general information about a specific topic. They come in all shapes and sizes and are used in real estate for a variety of purposes. They are typically created using a graphic editor such as Photoshop or online tools such as Canva.

Why Are Infographics So Effective In Real Estate?

Infographics are effective marketing tools for real estate professionals because they allow you to visually illustrate complex ideas or data sets to make them easier to understand. Real estate markets are complicated and the home-buying process is even more so. Infographics allow you to visualize trends in real estate markets and break down the home-buying process into easy-to-follow steps.

According to a study by 3M, our brains process visuals 60,000 times faster than text, and visual aids have been found to improve learning by up to 400%. This makes infographics a powerful tool for real estate agents to educate their clients and establish their credibility as expert. They are especially effective in the digital age of marketing, where audience attention spans are won and lost in mere seconds.

What Types of Infographics are Used for Real Estate

Real estate infographics can be broken down into three main types or categories:

Statistical Infographics Informational Infographics Process Infographics Hybrid Infographics

Within each category are dozens of real estate topics that can be illustrated with infographics. Let’s take a look at each type along with some examples.

1. Statistical Infographics for Real Estate

A statistical infographic is any visual representation of a data set. In real estate, statistical infographics are often used to illustrate housing market trends that are pulled from MLS, Census, or other data sources. Most MLS organizations allow agents to access and download recent sales and listing data, which can be a powerful tool for real estate agents marketing their service. Depending on your region, you may have to contact your MLS to be granted permission to access and download this data.

Once you have access, you can download the data into spreadsheets and calculate important housing market metrics such as median sales price, average price per square foot, total inventory, total sales, and median days on market. Once you have these metrics calculated, you can use them to create visual depictions of current market conditions. Here are just a few ideas on how you can use this data to build powerful infographics:

Use MLS data to show median home price now vs. a year ago

Use MLS data to show how the median time on the market has changed over a period of time

Use MLS data to compare data sets from different towns, neighborhoods or zip codes in your territory

Use Census data to show demographics and migration trends for certain areas

Use Bureau of Labor Statistics to show trends in unemployment and median household income

These are just a few ways out of many that you can use statistical data to build powerful and effective infographics.

2. Informational Infographics for Real Estate

An informational infographic is a visual illustration of any relevant facts or details concerning a particular subject. In real estate, the subject of that information can cover a wide range of topics such as news, tips, and/or listing updates. These types of infographics can be effective tools for real estate professionals to nurture leads and educate clients, which will lead to more closings. Here are a few ideas for informational infographics for real estate:

Keys to a successful open house

How to stage your home properly

Home renovations with the best/worst ROI

First-time home buyer checklist

Recently listed properties

Recently closed properties

Current news affecting housing markets

So often deals slip through the cracks because of a lack of knowledge on behalf of the buyers, sellers, or both. You can use informational infographics to fill in the knowledge gaps that exist that could potentially cause a deal to go awry. They can also be used to build impulse for hesitant buyers and sellers. That’s why they are such powerful tools for real estate agents.

flat design vector abstract house infographic elements

3. Process Infographics for Real Estate

Process infographics are visual representations of a specific procedure. They typically include some sort of timeline that breaks down the different steps in a process. In real estate, process infographics can be used to simplify the many complex procedures that occur during a property transaction.

Informational infographics are impactful in real estate for several reasons. They can be used to guide your clients through the complexities of buying, selling or renting homes. They can also be used to set the right expectations when you’re working with newer buyers or sellers. They can also be used to guide clients through any unexpected obstacles that may arise. Here are a few ideas you can use to create process infographics for real estate:

Steps to buying a home

Offer accepted - what happens next?

Guide to home appraisals

Home inspection failed? Here are your options

Home buying process - cash vs. finance

Closing process - how does it work?

4. Hybrid Infographics for Real Estate

A hybrid infographic is a visualization that combines any of the three aforementioned infographic types. An infographic is not limited to one category on its own. In fact, often the best real estate infographics are those that combine statistical data with other information or process-related details. These hybrid infographics have a much stronger impact on the reader because you're using statistical data to back up your informational claims. Here are a few examples of hybrid infographics for real estate:

Show a recently listed property (informational) and compare its cost per square foot to the neighborhood’s average cost per square foot (statistical)

Rent vs. buy comparison from both a lifestyle perspective (informational) and cost perspective (statistical)

Compare the procedure (process) and costs (statistical) of a buying multi-family home vs. single-family home

Steps for properly staging your home (process) with median days on market comparisons for staged vs. non-staged homes (statistical)

How You Can Build Your Own Infographics for Real Estate

Creating infographics is not as difficult as it once was. In the past you’d have to take a course in Photoshop or hire a graphic designer to create the infographic for you, which could be costly and time consuming. Now, there are web-based tools that can turn any real estate agent into a graphic designer with no training necessary.

Meet Canva. Canva is a drag-and-drop infographic builder that makes the process of creating professional infographics easy. The free version has plenty of features to get you started, and the pro version gives you access to millions of stock images, and templates. Become a member of the Digital Age of Real Estate community on Realty Biz News to get free access to the Pro Version!

Follow these steps to build an infographic on Canva:

Go to https://canva.com and click the purple Sign Up button in the upper right corner Register with any of the options available and confirm your email Login to Canva, and click the purple Create a Design button in the upper right corner Select a size for your infographic. Infographics are typically 800px x 2000px, so select ‘Infographic’ from the drop-down to opt for that size. You can also select other size options such as Flyer (8.5” x 11”), Facebook Post (940px x 788px), Instagram Post (1080px x 1080px), and more. Or you can create a custom size for what you need. Be wary of how these different sizes will display across all your marketing platforms. Once you select the size, you’ll be sent to the infographic editor page and you’ll see your blank template. In the left control panel, you can select any of the prebuilt templates available for your subscription level. You can also opt to create your own template from scratch. On the Styles tab, you can set standard fonts and color schemes for your infographic as well. Select ‘Elements’ in the left-side navigation, and you’ll see a wide selection of elements you can add to your infographic, including lines, shapes, graphics, photos, audio, videos, charts, tables, emojis, and more. Select ‘Uploads’ in the left-side navigation to upload your own images to overlay on your infographic. Select ‘Text’ in the left side panel to add any text to your infographic Select ‘Projects’ in the left side panel to see all the graphics you’ve created and images you’ve uploaded in Canva Select ‘Background’ in the left side panel to see more options for background templates you can use for your infographic. Select ‘Apps’ in the left side panel to view all of the integrations that are available with Canva, including QR Codes, Google Drive, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Give your infographic a name in the top bar next to ‘Try Canva Pro’ To download your infographic, click on the gray Share button in the upper right corner, then click Download. You can also share on social media or with other Canva users to access and edit.

And that’s it! Just like that, you learned how to be your own graphic designer. Now you can get to work creating your own infographics for real estate. Be sure to check out other examples of what other agents have done. You can find these through a simple google search. Once you have templates built, you can reuse them whenever you want and easily open and update them when needed in Canva.