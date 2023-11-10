How CRMs Can Help Real Estate Professionals Market Their Services

As a real estate professional, you need the best tools at your disposal for marketing your services. Customer relationship management (CRM) software is one of the most powerful of these tools. CRMs are invaluable because they allow agents to track leads, manage contacts, and automate tasks, which can free up time to focus on marketing and sales.

Why You Can’t Live Without a CRM

If you aren’t using a CRM yet, you’re effectively leaving money on the table. Here are some specific ways that CRMs can help real estate professionals market their services:

Lead generation: CRMs can be used to generate leads from a variety of sources, such as online forms, social media, and email marketing. Once leads are generated, CRMs can be used to track their progress and nurture them through the sales funnel.

Contact management: CRMs allow agents to store and manage contact information for leads, clients, and referral partners. This information can be used to send personalized messages, stay in touch with clients, and generate referrals.

Task automation: CRMs can be used to automate a variety of tasks, such as sending email follow-ups, scheduling appointments, and sending out marketing materials. This can free up time for agents to focus on more important tasks, such as building relationships with clients and negotiating deals.

The Writing Is On The Wall

Still think you can go it alone without a CRM? You might change your mind after hearing about Zillow's recent acquisition of Follow Up Boss CRM for $500 million in cash and earnings. It’s a major development for the real estate industry - Follow Up Boss is one of the most popular CRMs among real estate professionals, and its acquisition by Zillow gives Zillow a significant foothold in the CRM market.

This acquisition represents a major advantage for real estate agents who use Zillow's platform. Zillow can now integrate Follow Up Boss CRM into its platform, providing agents with a one-stop shop for lead generation, contact management, and task automation. In addition, Zillow is likely to use Follow Up Boss CRM data to improve its own marketing and sales efforts, such as identifying and targeting agents who are most likely to be interested in its products and services. If using a CRM is good enough for industry powerhouse Zillow, it’s surely good enough for you.

The Future is CRM-Powered

No one’s going to tell you how to run your own real estate business. At the same time, choosing to not use a CRM is akin to trying to swim against the current, and you need to strongly consider using one to maximize your marketing power as a real estate professional. CRMs can be a powerful tool for anyone looking to market their services. CRMs can help agents to generate leads, manage contacts, automate tasks, and track their results.

As if there wasn’t enough evidence of this, Zillow's recent acquisition of Follow Up Boss CRM shows just how disruptive CRMs are for those working within the real estate industry. Zillow CRM offers a number of benefits for real estate agents, including integration with Zillow's platform, ease of use, affordability, and comprehensive features, but you don’t have to use Zillow to get the benefits of a CRM. Any Real estate agent looking to improve their marketing efforts should consider using a CRM. Zillow CRM is a good option for real estate agents who are looking for a comprehensive and affordable CRM that is integrated with Zillow's platform, but there are dozens of CRMs available now that will help you take your real estate marketing to the next level.