How Effective Is Text Messaging for Real Estate Agents?

Billions of people worldwide own smartphones. How can you use this statistic to improve your real estate sales?

With SMS marketing or text message marketing, real estate agents can reach homebuyers more directly. By marketing their services through texting, they're likelier to win over clients and sell houses more quickly.

This might sound too good to be true if you're unfamiliar with the benefits of this method. To learn more, continue reading. Below, we'll explain how text messaging can take your real estate business to the next level!

What is Real Estate Text Messaging?

Real estate text messaging, or SMS texting is a real estate marketing method utilizing SMS communication to reach buyers.

Plenty of real estate agents, brokers, and other industry experts use text messages for real estate purposes, ensuring their daily operations run more quickly and efficiently.

SMS Mass Texting vs. SMS One-to-One Texting

There are two main types of SMS real estate text messages. As indicated by its term, SMS mass texting relays the same information to multiple people.

On the other hand, one-to-one texting is reserved for more personal, specific conversations. Both methods are integral for reaching new clients and maintaining the interest of homebuyers already within your orbit.

1. Better Visibility

People are inundated with thousands of Internet ads every day. There's a slim chance they'll zero in on a single digital marketing ad when it's got countless competitors to contend with. For digital marketing campaigns to work, companies often have to invest thousands of dollars to reach as many people as possible.

Digital marketing is still a beneficial marketing method. However, it can't be the only part of your marketing campaign. Depending on your needs, especially those regarding your finances, you might need them much less than you initially believed.

However, people usually don't get thousands of texts every day. So if they notice a real estate agent texting, they'll notice. They're more likely to engage with your services if they notice.

2. Higher Response Rate

As a real estate agent, you understand that this volatile industry demands speedy responses. Luckily, texting has one of the highest response rates of all marketing methods. 98%, in fact!

The time it takes for you to otherwise glean a buyer's interest could be long enough for them to be entranced by another competitor. But if they quickly respond to you, you could more easily sway them to commit to your services.

3. Personalized Communication

92% of marketing experts say customers expect personalized experiences. Unfortunately, as with most marketing efforts, marketing for real estate agents runs the risk of seeming impersonal.

Without the right language, brand voice, and more, many real estate companies may be unable to distinguish themselves from their many local competitors. As a result, they may be unable to hold the attention of new buyers in their target audience.

Texting seems more personal of correspondence than an email or a social media ad (although both are useful in conjunction). One-to-one messaging also simulates a regular text conversation because it is a normal conversation! Receiving a text will better hold some clients' attention, while further personalization will carry out a more comfortable, productive discussion.

4. Affordability

Text messaging as a marketing method isn't just convenient and highly effective. It's also much more affordable than many other marketing means. While you may need to install some software and bots for automated messages and perhaps buy a separate work phone, text message marketing is generally still much more affordable.

This is a much more lucrative marketing method for smaller and/or younger real estate businesses. Text message marketing can also help you connect with the locale better, which is the perfect demographic for your local real estate services.

Instead of overextending your marketing finances on many social media ads (again, many of which your target audience won't see), use text message marketing. You'll earn a lot more than what you financially put into this method, which is almost nothing!

5. Less Time Spent Finding Buyers

By gleaning quicker response times, you won't have to spend as much time trying to find prospective buyers. Instead, you can actually spend time making money with current clients instead of spending money on marketing.

Happy clients are also more likely to return to the same real estate agent that delivered stellar service. This is excellent news, considering the positive impact returning clients have on your operating costs and revenue.

There are many instances of long-term, continual working relationships between homebuyers and agents across several properties. To see these results, utilize real estate messaging and win buyers over from the get-go!

6. Ease of Use

Automation, a sleeker, more compact interface, and quicker response times make real estate messaging a breezy marketing tactic. At least, compared to other marketing methods. While emailing through your phone may seem like a similar experience, you run the risk of incorrect or unprofessional email formatting, a chance that texting doesn't possess.

As opposed to emailing, social media DMs, and more, work texts can also be easier to keep track of. If you're busy, your inbox may have too many email correspondences, whether or not they involve buyers, as well as any incoming emails or spam.

But with text messaging, you can easily unlock your phone and open its messaging app. Doing so also separates conversations with buyers from conversations with different types of collaborators on other communication mediums.

Start Using Text Messaging for Real Estate!

With text messaging for real estate, your business can reach new heights. Use this lucrative marketing method to get more homebuyers!

