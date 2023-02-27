RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
How Important is SEO for Your Real Estate Business?

By Ben Shepardson | February 27, 2023
Search engine optimization is important for any business, especially since the internet is the primary vehicle for most companies today. If you have a product or a service you’re offering to the public, you’ll need to market your brand - and one of the most effective ways to supercharge your online marketing efforts is through SEO. But how important is SEO for your real estate business? Let’s take a look.

More Than Just Communications

SEO is crucial for a number of reasons, most certainly that it helps your company’s communications goals. Proper SEO in the form of well-researched keywords, meta descriptions, and title and image tags, goes a long way in ensuring that people looking for relevant answers through a search engine find your content first. While this is obviously an important aspect, there’s more at stake with SEO than just communications, though - there are other aspects to consider.

Widening your focus reveals much about how SEO has a place in every aspect of a business. An example of this is how SEO can start right at the product level. The names of products or services are already keywords, so conceptualizing these names while using SEO best practices. Likewise, marketing and sales, content publishing and PR efforts, and UX design also inform SEO and vice versa in various ways, all of which need to be integrated for the best results.

Integrating SEO Into Your Real Estate Business More Effectively

Whether you’re working on doing the SEO for your real estate business yourself or you’re part of a larger agency that relies on content marketing specialists with SEO experts, there’s much that can be done to ensure your efforts are integrated properly. The key here is independence and collaboration - being able to consult on and be informed by other aspects of the business, or other teams - beyond just marketing concerns is essential for the integration process.

This process is a two-way street to be sure. SEO experts often feel relegated to their own little world, focusing just on building search ranking for specific content. They don’t feel comfortable contributing their expertise in other parts of the business for countless reasons. Inviting interaction between SEO and other aspects of your real estate business, or even making it a strict requirement, pulls down these walls and ensures that not only are SEO efforts informing those other areas but also that the needs of those other aspects can be supported by your SEO efforts. 

The Last Word on SEO for Real Estate

A silo-based approach, where every department or component of your business is kept separate and there’s little to no interaction between these worlds, is limiting when it comes to growing your brand. SEO is more than just a meddlesome requirement that needs to be met so the visibility of your content doesn’t needlessly suffer; it’s something that can be beneficial to every aspect of your business. That’s why SEO deserves a seat at the table alongside all the other concerns of running any business - including in the real estate sector!

Ben Shepardson
Ben Shepardson is a Realty Biz News Contributing Writer and has a long track record of success in online marketing and web development. While pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems, he worked doing enterprise-level SEO and started an online business offering web development services to small business customers.
