How Much Does It Cost to Build an Outdoor Shed?

Before building a shed, you want to know the cost.

We’ve all looked at something and thought, “Sure, I could build that.” Whether you’re a pro-DIYer or an average joe, building a shed takes a lot more than people think.

There are some hidden fees when it comes to the cost to build a shed. Your final price will depend on its size and the experience of the crew that’s building it.

Let’s dive into the specifics.

Cost to Build a Shed

A shed can be anywhere from $800 to $15,000 when it’s all said and done. That price can go up or down depending on a few factors.

You may be thinking to yourself, “That seems a bit high.” Adding electricity, hiring a handyman, contracting fees … building a shed can get expensive fast.

Another huge factor in the cost of your shed is material. Whether it’s wood, vinyl, metal, or other material, cost only goes up as quality does. Viny sheds cost $800 to $5,000, metal sheds cost $300 to $2,000, and wood sheds cost $600 to $3,000 on average.

Carpenters and Handymen

If you aren’t one yourself, hiring someone with advanced skills costs homeowners an average of $185 to $626.

This is a steep price for a small shed, but a quality built shed is of the utmost importance. You should make sure you “play the field” with contractors before hiring someone.

Determine some answers regarding if they’re insured, how long they’ve been doing this, previous project designs, and anything else.

Do It Yourself

If you’re a true DIYer, you can save some money and build the shed yourself. DIY shed cost comes in at about $2,000 on average.

If you’re thinking about the cost to build your own shed, you should already have the necessary tools. If not, a DIY project could get expensive fast if you’re buying unnecessary power tools.

As far as shed materials go, you may or may not need a few things on this list. Sheds usually include concrete for the foundation, walls/roofing, siding, a door, windows, composite trim, and all the tools to get the job done.

Understand Shed Size

Determining is it cheaper to build your own shed comes down to sizing.

The cost to build a shed on average is $17 to $24 per square foot. For example, if you’re hiring a contractor, an 8 x 12-foot shed will cost about $2,050 and a 12 x 28-foot shed will hit around $8,200.

These are just estimates. Follow the average per square foot and additional labor costs and determine your final cost.

The bigger you go the more expensive. From choosing the perfect garden shed to a 15 x 30-foot masterpiece, the choice is yours.

