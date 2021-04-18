How Real Estate Agents Can Bring in More Clients

by

As a new real estate agent, you have the power to create a successful business from the ground up, but it will require a bit of work. Getting started might feel overwhelming, and it might be difficult for you to create new leads when you do not have past clients’ success. The good news is that you are not alone in starting from scratch, and many others have succeeded in creating a great company. Understanding how to generate new leads will help you get enough work.

Optimize Your Site for SEO

SEO refers to search engine optimization, and it is crucial if you want to reach more online traffic. Intent SEO involves understanding visitors’ intent to your site, and it can drive traffic, multiplying your revenue. It’s a new kind of SEO, and you might be surprised at the positive results.

You’ll want to ensure your site is easily accessible so search engines can find it better. It should be accessible to everyone and ensure you have a responsive design that can fit any screen size. That improves usability and signals to search engines that your site should be ranked higher. It’s equally important to ensure the pages load quickly. If they do not, your visitors may leave. That increases your bounce rate, and it tells search engines that your site should not be ranked very high.

Understanding Where Leads Come From

You’ll need to understand where the best leads come from before you can successfully take on more. Paid advertising has its place, but you’ll also need to focus on creating meaningful relationships with others to get the best leads. By nurturing your professional relationships, you’ll get more business, and you can focus on repeat business.

Start by contacting people who already know you and tell them you are starting your career as a real estate agent. Let your former co-workers and others know about your new job, and know that it takes time to build up the necessary respect. Your acquaintances, family, and friends might already trust you as a person. Still, it will take a bit of time to build up your professional relationship.

You should also get to know new people by expanding your network. You should not spend all your time behind your computer. Instead, consider logging off of your social media and getting out of the home. By meeting with clients face to face, you can build an even greater level of trust.

Thanking Your Clients

Once you get a referral, you should send the individual who sent the client your way a thank you note. Even if it’s quick, sending a handwritten, personal note will strengthen your relationship and signal your gratitude. If you have the funds, consider sending a small gift card as well. Know that the process of getting referrals can take time, but if you work hard, you can bring in more clients and create a successful workflow. It takes time to build these client relationships, but you will find they are quite rewarding.