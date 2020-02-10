How Realtors Plan to take advantage of WordPress 5.4

by

As a realtor, you have to appreciate that most of your target customers are now online. Without a website, it will be hard to showcase your listings to the relevant clients. When building a realtor website, WordPress (WP) should be the first content management system (CMS) in mind. In 2020, WordPress powers 35% of the internet. What’s more WP website dominates Google search engine result pages (SERPs) with 2.28 billion results.

The announcement of WordPress 5.4 portends even better news for realtors. If you have plans to launch a WP realtor website, this is the perfect time to do it. WordPress has already announced the launch of WordPress 5.4 for March 2020.

So, how can you take advantage of the updated WordPress CMS for your realtor business? Take a look:

Enjoy better Real Estate WP Themes

If you want to build an amazing website for your realtor business, you have to make it look great. Homebuyers and renters always look for the best images and visuals to make the first step.

You need high-quality graphics and a nice layout for your website and this is where the beautiful and professional real estate WordPress themes come in handy. These themes help you create an awesome realtor website in no time.

The best of these themes are AMP ready and they come with features such as Header and footer builder, Single Property page, Featured Listings section, Multipurpose demos, List and grid layouts, Floor plans display, Similar and sub-properties option, Property attachments: docs, PDFs, images among other features.

With WordPress 5.4, you can expect sleeker and more magnificent real estate themes to help you build the perfect website.

Enhanced Security Features

Looking at the recent WordPress updates such as WP 5.2, security is a major point of focus. For a realtor website, security is critical to protect your clients’ personal information. The WordPress 5.4 update is expected to come with more security features to add a protection layer for users.

Lazy-Loading to All Images

One of the most important considerations when running a website is speed and performance. Loading of images affects how your realtor website performs. With WordPress 5.4, there are reports that lazy-loading for all images will finally become a reality.

Lazy loading is the delaying of loading or initialization of images until they are needed to save on bandwidth. This feature will reduce initial load time, help with bandwidth and other resources conservation.

Ultimately, your website will load faster and users will enjoy better performance every time they check your listings, blog and other pages.

Standard WordPress Features

Of course, you will also enjoy other standard WordPress benefits ranging from ease of customization, A/B performance testing tool and thousands of real estate-ready themes. What’s more, WP 5.4 will also feature analytics, easy updating of content anytime and from anywhere, social media integration and built-in SEO features and much more.

Final Thoughts

The real estate industry is more competitive than ever before. To stand out, you need to think outside the box and embrace more innovative strategies. The upcoming WordPress 5.4 is a great tool to build an awesome realtor website. This will give you the edge in your nice and help you expand your customer base.

