How Retargeting Can Help You Sell More Homes

Though retargeting is a useful tool for many types of businesses, it’s particularly strong when it comes to real estate. Real estate requires serious buyers who are able to make a purchase in the near future – and that’s exactly what Google’s real estate retargeting campaign does. By reminding users of your business, you can break through the clutter and stay top of mind when your leads are ready to buy or sell. That’s why it’s so important for real estate professionals to understand how retargeting works and how it can help them best connect with their leads.

What is Google Retargeting?

As any real estate agent can tell you, generating leads is one of the most important parts of selling a home. And while there are multiple ways for lead generation (Google Ads, blogging, networking events, etc.), one of the most effective is through retargeting.

If a user visits your website but doesn’t convert, you don’t want to lose them forever… You don’t want them to show up on another agent’s site when they’re ready to buy or sell a home. With retargeting, your online advertising will follow this potential customer around the web to generate engagement with your brand. Ultimately, this increases the chances that they’ll conduct business with you in the future.

How Does Google Retargeting Work?

Retargeting ads are targeted to users who have already visited your website by placing small pieces of code on your website to track a new user’s “cookies”. A cookie is a small file stored on a person’s computer automatically and used to store preferences and other information.

This code then adds anonymous information about visitors to your site to a list that you create. Later, after a visitor leaves your website, Google Ads will serve ads based on the visitor’s previous activity on your site.

You can entice past visitors to return to your website by showing them relevant ads as they browse Google Display Network websites or search for related terms on Google.

Benefits of Google Retargeting for Real Estate

For the majority of consumers, visiting multiple websites to read reviews, comparison shops or look at photos is part of the purchase process. According to Google Support, consumers visit websites on average six times before making a buying decision, and 75% of people who abandon shopping carts say they intend on returning to complete a transaction.

How do you bring back customers who have visited your website but not yet made a purchase? Remarketing is the answer.

Reach More prospects

Remarketing lists allow you to reach visitors who have already visited your site over any device and on any of the two million sites Google serves.

Expanding remarketing lists is a surefire way to reach new customers and grow your business. You can increase the size of your remarketing lists by acquiring new prospects or lead generation through auto-targeting or similar audiences.

Stay Top of Mind

Google’s real estate retargeting campaign allows marketers to continue to engage with customers who have already left the site, making it more likely they will remember the product or service. By increasing your brand exposure and recognition through online advertising that show your ads to people who aren’t looking for your services or products, you can create familiarity and trust among these users. This will help them buy from you.

Drive More Traffic to Your Website

Another highly effective way to increase online traffic on your website is through Google real estate retargeting campaign. Retargeting involves displaying your online advertising to people who have already visited your website or blog. This method allows you to capitalize on an engaged audience—people who are already interested in your business—by sending them back to your site.

Increase Your Conversions

Retargeting ads incorporate tracking as a strategy to capitalize on behavioral data and increase the likelihood of online sales conversion. According to Placester, this is important because, with most websites, only 2% of visitors become clients upon their first visit. Retargeting is designed to help you convert the remaining 98%.

Here are some interesting facts on retargeting and conversion from the “Be A Local Leader” website:

Retargeted customers are 3x more likely to click your ad than a cold prospect

more likely to click your ad than a cold prospect Remarketing can boost ad engagement by as much as 400%

Average conversion rates for businesses using tag marketing is 55%

Prospects engaged through remarketing are 70% more likely to convert

How to Use Google Retargeting for Real Estate

Set Up Your Google AdWords Account

To begin advertising on Google, you will need to create a Google Ads account. You can do this by providing an email address and website for your business. If you don’t have a website, you can still advertise using Smart campaigns (the default Google Ads experience for new advertisers).

Create Your Google Retargeting Ads

To create a retargeting campaign, you must first add a remarketing tag to your website. This snippet of code allows you to tag visitors with a cookie so that you can show them your remarketing ads once they leave your site. With this code active, you can create retargeting lists.

Target Your Ads

To use remarketing on the Google Display Network, select “Display Network only – Remarketing” when setting up your AdWords campaign. To use remarketing with Google search ads, select the “Search Network only – All features” campaign type.

Measure Your Results

A campaign’s success can be measured by the number of conversions it generates. To track conversions in your Google Display Network campaign, install Google’s free Conversion Tracking tool.

How is Google AdWords helpful in real estate?

Google AdWords is a cost-effective, simple way for real estate agents to advertise their properties. You design the ad text, select an image, and pay only when someone clicks on the ad. This allows you to test different ads and evaluate which ones are most effective before paying for them. You can also continuously redefine your keywords and target audience.

How often should you change your remarketing or display ads?

The answer is constantly like every 4-6 weeks. You should always test your ads to see which ones perform best. Even if the top performer is very good when it comes to lead generation, you can almost always do better than it by improving your ads.

Why does remarketing work?

Remarketing allows you to continue engaging with potential customers across the web and on social media using custom display ads. These ads are tailored to their interests, so they’re more likely to be interested in your products, which increases the chances that they will make a purchase and boost your online sales.

Where is the best place to get real estate leads?

Relationship marketing has long been a proven strategy for generating high-quality real estate leads, and it will continue to be so in the future. In the real estate industry, nurturing relationships is critical to success. However, it’s important to realize that while your relationships with people you know are important at the beginning of your career, your ability to connect with people they know will lead to greater online traffic for your website.

