How To Build A Perfect Garden Shed From Blueprints

A garden shed offers a beautiful addition to any home with many possible uses. You can store all your tools and equipment in it and clear out your garage to create some much-needed space. Before you get your hands on some DIY garden shed plans and get right to construction, here are some questions that will help you build the perfect backyard shed.

What Weather Will Your Shed Have To Face?

The plans you use should include information about which weather condition is most suitable for which type of storage shed. Hip roof sheds are ideal for areas with strong winds, whereas gable roof sheds are ideal for areas with heavy rain and snow.

Many shed designs are built for all seasons, but you may need specific features like heat insulation to store items during the winter months when the temperatures are lower than usual. Make sure to choose plans that are well suited for the climate in your location.

Would You Build The Shed On Concrete Or On Wooden Skids?

Wood is the most popular material used for shed construction because it has a unique aesthetic appeal. The base of your shed will determine what type of lumber must be chosen for crafting your building.

If you are going to build on wooden skids, then the lower parts of your shed would be exposed to soil, mildew, and moisture. You need to use weather-resistant lumber that is pressure-treated for crafting the beams and siding of your shed. When building on a concrete slab base, you can skip the floor frame or build It using lightweight lumber.

What Size Garden Shed Do You Need?

The size of your shed and its entrance depends on the size and quantity of equipment you want to store inside. If you want to store riding lawn-movers, bicycles, snow-blowers, and a wide range of other gear, then you would at least need a 10×12 shed.

The door frame would need to be more than four feet wide with swinging or sliding double doors. Building a ramp will help you easily move large machinery in and out of the building.

Where Will Your Shed Be Located?

The location of your shed will play a key role in determining the size, design, and foundation used for construction. You may have a large backyard, but that doesn’t mean you can place your shed anywhere on it. There can be underground utility lines that you may not know about. So be sure to call and confirm before you start digging the foundation. Your land may have a slope towards one end of the yard.

You need to locate the shed on the land with the minimum slope. Also, local building councils have rules regarding the minimum distance a shed must be from your property line and from your main house. Make sure to check with them before you start construction, or else you may have to pull down your shed after finishing it!

There must be a one-foot clearing all around the shed. You should not build your shed too close to any trees, fences, or boulders. This will make it easy to access the shed in the future when you have to make any repairs. Ensure that the entrance to the shed is free of any obstructions for several feet around the doorway.

What Materials Are Best For Constructing A Durable Shed?

Once you have a good idea of the style and size of the shed that is most suitable for you, then you can decide what material you want to use to build it.

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) is the cheapest kind of wood that can be used for sheathing your shed’s framework. However, it does not age well and is not as strong as plywood.

Pressure-treated plywood is more durable and resistant to weather and pests. It ages well and is sturdy. You can drive nails and screws directly into the edges without the wood splintering.

You must caulk, prime, and paint your shed exterior after finishing construction. This will ensure your garden shed lasts a long time with very little maintenance.