How to Design a Sleep Focused Bedroom

The bedroom is where you spend a significant part of your life sleeping and can determine how comfortable and cozy you feel. Many people don’t realize the quality of their sleep is heavily influenced by their bedroom style and design. If you want to create a sleep-focused bedroom, there are a few important steps to take to ensure you can sleep deeply with fewer interruptions.

Block Out Exterior Light

Even the smallest amount of light can keep you up at night, making it necessary to invest in blackout shades to ensure you can sleep in longer, especially on the weekends. The shades should be specific to the size of your windows to prevent any light from filtering through the sides.

If you can’t install the window treatment, consider using an eye mask that has a good fit and feels comfortable on the face.

Find the Right Mattress

The quality of your mattress determines how much support your body gets and how comfortable you feel sleeping in different types of positions. You might want to consider upgrading to a new mattress that is firmer or doesn’t have any ripples or dips present. There are many factors to consider when shopping for a new mattress. You should consider if you prefer something soft and plush that contours to your body or something firmer. If you sleep with another person, it’s important to find something that doesn’t bounce when your partner gets in and out of bed each night. If you suffer from allergies, consider a product with hypoallergenic materials.

The size of the mattress is another factor that determines how much you can stretch out. If you share your bed, consider a king bed, which measures 80 x 76 inches. California king beds are slightly wider and longer, measuring 84 x 72 inches.

Create a Quieter Environment

If you’re a light sleeper, any noise that you hear in the middle of the night can wake you up. You can muffle and block noise by adding rugs, especially if you have hard floors and a partner that gets up at times. Ceiling fans also work well for creating white noise in the room with the air movement they create. Hanging curtains and tapestries also make the room quieter and will reduce noise from the outside of the room.

Choose the Right Color Shades

If you use bold, bright colors in your bedroom, it can give you too much mental stimulation as you’re trying to unwind at night. It’s important to have a color scheme with cool color shades to make your mind and body relax in the setting. Some of the top color shades to consider include light blue, silver, gray, lavender, and blue. Studies have also found that green is a great color shade to put on display because it can alleviate stress and tension.

Painting the walls, adding new bedding, and incorporating furniture with these color shades can transform the look of the room and make it more conducive to your sleep. The type of finish on the walls is also important to consider because it can reflect light and appear brighter in well-lit rooms. Opt for a paint color with a flat paint finish to keep the paint color softer.

Use Softer Bedding

Experts suggest upgrading your bedding to white sheets and a white duvet because it can create an upscale illusion that looks cleaner and crisper. It can feel easier to feel more relaxed getting into bed each night if they look elegant. It’s also important to purchase sheets with a thread count higher than 400 to prevent the material from retaining your body heat, which makes it easy to wake up sweating.

Transforming your bedroom and adding a few main features can create a more relaxed setting where you can get better sleep. You can feel more at ease in the room and can have a tranquil escape.