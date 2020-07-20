How to Design Your Bedroom for a Good Night’s Sleep

by

If you are getting the recommended eight hours of sleep a night, then you are spending a third of your life in bed. If you aren’t getting that much sleep regularly, you probably spend longer in your bedroom, lying awake trying to get that good night of rest.

Master bedroom – courtesy Taylor Wimpey

There are many things that might be keeping you awake at night. Environmental factors are a common cause, with light or temperature affecting many sleep patterns. These environmental factors can also include things like your bedroom’s decor and how it is furnished. Many people design and decorate their bedroom as a space for living, instead of a space for sleep.

Here we are going to look at some top design tips that will help you design your bedroom as a space for sleep, and help you get the rest and recuperation your body needs to make the most of life. Say goodbye to tossing and turning through the night and spending your days as a sleep-deprived and over-caffeinated zombie – make some changes today!

Try Adding Some Complementary Plants

Bringing some plants into your bedroom can actually be a great way to help you sleep at night, as long as you choose the right ones.

Lavender has been used for centuries as a sleep aid, and its scent has been proven to relax both muscles and the mind. Aloe Vera is also a popular choice for the bedroom and is a great plant to have around the home in general. Its leaves have a large surface area, helping it to produce a lot of oxygen for its small size. It also helps to purify the air, making it a fantastic addition to a bedroom.

Get Organized, Keep Your Room Tidy

Believe it or not, parents are right; tidy your room! Having a bedroom that is disorganized and cluttered can actually keep you up at night.

Be ruthless and remove as much clutter as you can from your sleeping space. Don’t let work or hobbies creep into your bedroom; make it a sanctuary for sleep. You need to be able to clear your mind of work and other demands if you are going to get to sleep, and you need to clear your sleeping space of these demands too.

Invest a Little in a Better Bed or Mattress

Having a bed or mattress that doesn’t give your body the support it needs while you sleep is one of the biggest causes of sleep loss. We spend lots of money every year on clothes or furniture, yet we will often spend less on our bed or mattress, where we spend a third of our time!

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a top-quality mattress either. You can find some great deals on the internet, and buying one online is easy.

Redecorate In More Calming Colors

If you decide to redecorate your bedroom, keep in mind colors that are calming and can help you sleep. Bright colors will keep you awake at night.

Blue is a popular color for bedrooms, as it can be very calming. The light that reflects off blue walls carries a blue hue, and blue light is known to be relaxing and calming to the eyes and the mind. Light pastel shades are best, as they work well with both natural and artificial light.

With these simple solutions to sleeping problems, you can give your bedroom a whole new look and get yourself the recommended eight hours a night of restful sleep. You don’t have to break the bank either with these tips, putting blissful sleep in everyone’s reach.