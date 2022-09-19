How to Effectively Use Grammarly on Your Real Estate Blog

by

Communicating your ideas online is a crucial skill to have. Clarity helps get your message across as successfully as possible, after all! Yet not everyone is an accomplished writer – sometimes a little help is in order. Cloud-based writing assistant Grammarly is one online service that provides that immediate help. It’s aided millions of people around the world who have used the app to proofread their prose and punch up their punctuation, pitching in from everything from their posts on social media to the content they craft for their blogs.

If you’re not using Grammarly yourself as part of your real estate branding and marketing process, you need to start. It’s an impressive tool, especially considering how the basic service is completely free. The potential for helping professionals reach better audiences is truly where it shines, though – and that includes how Grammarly can make a difference to crafting quality content for your real estate blog.

How Grammarly Works

As an advanced grammar checker, Grammarly works by scanning what you’re writing and highlighting words, phrases, and sentences that might need to be revised. It identifies spelling errors, and grammar, and punctuation problems, and in the free version, offers suggestions when there might be a better, more concise way to say what you’re saying. The paid version, starting at $12.00 a month, offers even more features, like vocabulary suggestions for engagement, formatting, and even full sentence rewrites.

There are a couple of ways to use Grammarly. One is to navigate directly to the Grammarly site and upload the content you’d like it to check. A more convenient method is to install a browser extension so you can use Grammarly natively on any site. The extension works with Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge, which means you’ve got plenty of choices for using it this way.

The Biggest Benefits to Using Grammarly to Check Your Blog Posts

There’s no easy way to say this: if your writing isn’t strong, it’s not going to help with your professional marketing. Real estate blogs are invaluable tools for marketing you and your services, but not if they’re an unprofessional mess of poor grammar, spelling, and punctuation. Having meandering, unorganized blog posts riddled with errors or mistakes is sending a bad message: that you have poor attention to detail. That’s not the kind of image you want as someone looking for new clients.

Grammarly solves so many of these problems. While its ability to spot problems with grammar, spelling, and tone isn’t perfect, it’s accurate enough to improve even the content of even the most experienced real estate blogger. Now, a prospective client coming across your blog will be greeted with content that will be clean, error-free, and easier to read.

If you’ve found it a struggle to polish your blog posts, give the free version of Grammarly a try. See if it makes a difference for you. If it does, that monthly fee will easily pay for itself when your blog lands you more clients!

Photo Credit: Grammarly