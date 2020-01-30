How To Expand Your Business

by

For the majority of business owners, the main aim of starting their business from scratch was to see it grow and expand it where possible to make it more and more successful. Expanding a business might sound like an easy task, but there are a number of things to take into consideration, and choosing the right way to go about it can be difficult. Plus, changing the status quo is always uncomfortable, especially if things are going well.

Every risk must be calculated, and every decision thought through carefully. Some expansion ideas will be perfect for you, and others will only damage your carefully-crafted business. Here are some of the best ways to expand your business, depending on the route you want to go down.

Move Into New Areas

When it comes to expanding your business, you can do so literally by opening up a new store or office in a new area. This doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated; you could install a steel building from Armstrong Steel in a rented field, for example, and you won’t have to pay as much as you would in rent on a building that already exists.

By doing this, you can put your business in front of many more people, increasing the number of potential customers. The key points to consider when doing this include:

Is there a good footfall (will people see your store or building)?

Are people interested in what you are selling in your new location?

What is the competition like?

How much will it cost?

You must research the location where you intend to open up a new store or office to ensure it is the right place for your business.

Sell New Products Or Services

Of course, if you add new products or services to your range, then you are automatically expanding your business. The great thing about this idea is that you will also be able to make more money not only because you have more items to sell, but because happy customers from the past will return, as you will have different items for them to buy.

The problem with this idea is that you need to make sure you have chosen the right products or services to add to your range. If you pick the wrong ones, you will run into a number of problems. Firstly, your customers will be confused because they won’t understand why you have added these items. Secondly, if these items aren’t what people need, you will be wasting money and not make any back.

This is why market research is important. You must discover what it is your customers really want and then add that to your range; they are sure to buy it. Ask your customers questions and find out what items they want you to sell that you currently don’t.

Sell More

The third way to expand your business is to sell more products that you already have (instead of adding more to the range). If you can sell more to your existing customers rather than going through all the expenses of finding new ones, your profits should be higher.

This is another time when market research is going to help you achieve your goals. Find out how you can improve your offerings. Do your customers want better customer service? Do they want a loyalty scheme? Would they like to read a newsletter with information about different products? Put these ideas in place, and your customers will buy from you again and again.