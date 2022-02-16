How To Flip Houses With No Money

by

If you are reading this article and wondering if this is really possible, let us settle the suspense once and for all: YES!!!

With the real estate market slowly picking up pace in the aftermath of the pandemic, fixing and flipping houses has once again become a profitable business venture.

It does not matter if you are an experienced real estate investor who has excelled in the career of flipping houses, or someone who is just starting, you can become a success story.

What you need to understand is that you can become successful without having to invest any of your own money. Even if you have it, there is no point in investing your security when there are so many hard money and private lenders lining up to finance your next flip project.

In this article, we are going to look at whether flipping houses with no money is a real possibility. If yes, then how can we go ahead with this. If you are someone that wants concrete solutions, stick around till the end of the article and check out what we have to say.

Flipping Houses: What you should know

Fixing and flipping real estate properties is a process where a potential real estate investor-

Located a property that they feel would be perfect for a fixer-upper project. They try to get it at a value that is far below the market rate. These properties might be run-down entities that are in shambles driving their prices down.

They buy the property by arranging finances from a hard money lender. Post purchasing the property, they renovate it extensively to create all the creature comforts that would attract a prospective new home buyer.

Once the renovation and remodeling are complete, they advertise the property through real estate agents, and on social media. They hold open houses by quoting a significant markup to the price which they originally brought the property for.

Once the deal is done with the new home buyer, they cash the profit margins and pay off the loans that they had secured to fund the real estate project from the hard money lender. They end up paying the principal amount along with the interest rates.

The above is what house fixing and flipping is all about. If done in the right fashion, it can help generate sizable profit margins, even after paying off the loans with the interest rates. You need to do research, put in the time, effort, and energy, and ensure that you are selling for a profit.

List of 3 Credible Ways to Flip Houses with No Money

In this section, we are going to list down three credible ways how you can finance your real estate flip project with no money-

Hard Money Loans and Lenders-

There are many financial institutions that offer hard money loans as against real estate assets. This means that the asset stays with them till the period of completion. Once you pay back the principal and interest amount, you can get the property. The shorter loan duration and high disbursal amount are perfect for fixing and flipping real estate investments. There are many credible hard money lenders offering fix and flip loans operating in high value real estate markets that offer hard money loans in 2022. Make sure to compare interest rates and terms.

Private Money Loans and Lenders-

You need to understand that private individuals who loan out money for real estate investments tend to follow lesser regulations. They are flexible and you can customize the loan details according to what suits you best. However, they are hard to find. If you know someone that knows someone who is a private lender, you will be able to get in touch. You do not need an immaculate credit score or rating for the loan. All you need is a promising project.

Wholesaling Real Estate-

Wholesaling real estate is fast becoming a great option for real estate investors that have been in the industry for an extended timeline. In this process, you fix up the property and then pass it on to another investor. You stand to make a mark-up or a commission that varies in the 5% to 10% range on the property. If you are someone that is great with networking, you might be able to find investors that have disposable cash on their hands and are willing to take the risk.

The Final Takeaway

While securing finance options might be easy, you need to put in the hard work to become successful in the field. This means finding out about the best properties, working with a team of affordable renovation experts, and using out-of-the-box thinking to make the property appealing and attractive to prospective new homebuyers.

This means that even without investing a single penny of your own money, you can emerge successfully with a hefty profit from a great deal. While this is easier said than done, it is also not impossible. If you have any other doubts that you would like us to address on the topic, please let us know in the comments below.