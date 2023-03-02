How to Generate Leads From Third-Party Real Estate Websites

At least 3 million people in the US hold real estate licenses. 1.6 million of those people actively work as realtors.

While the housing market has been booming in recent years, the number of active agents creates some real competition for those hoping to help you sell your house or buy a new one.

One of the challenges for real estate agents is finding third-party real estate leads that help fuel their careers. So, where can you look for lead generation, whether you've been in the real estate industry for a while or just starting out?

Read on for a long list of ideas you can use as part of your marketing plan to find and land those leads.

Use TikTok and YouTube

Facebook and Instagram remain the most popular social media platforms in America. But they are far from the only platforms where people are spending their time these days.

Part of your marketing strategy should be to seek leads on platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

It makes sense to promote your business on a platform where people regularly scroll. 21% of Americans use TikTok. It tends to have a younger population of users new to the housing market.

The same can be said of YouTube, but with more significant counts as users. 81% of adult Americans use the YouTube platform.

You can present yourself as an expert on YouTube by:

Creating videos for buyers

Seller information to consider

Share video walkthroughs of properties

Update the market and trend analysis

By creating and promoting some regular video content, users see you as a real estate expert they'll come to when ready to buy or sell.

Run Facebook Ads

69% of American adults use Facebook. Even though they occasionally scroll other social media platforms, for most, Facebook is their main platform.

Facebook has extensive advertising options, even some specific to real estate agents. You can tailor your advertising so certain audience groups will see your ads.

Facebook also has an abundance of different groups that hold potential future clients. Join Facebook community groups and become an active member.

Get Involved in Your Local Community

Don't underestimate the power of basic community networking. There is real value in getting out in your community and getting involved.

Join well-attended clubs in your community. Get involved in big community events. Consider hosting a table or booth at community events to garner more name recognition.

When people see you and recognize you as a local source and expert, you build a network for referrals.

Also, consider networking with others in the industry, like contractors, inspectors, and mortgage brokers. They can be a source of additional referrals when they see how you take care of your clients.

You might even consider hosting your own public event that brings in other professionals in the industry. You can share your expertise while networking and making connections to potential leads.

Get and Use CRM

If your agency doesn't already have a customer relationship management system, consider getting your own in place.

In real estate, a lead often requires immediate attention. That first connection with a potential client is key. It also means you can work yourself to the bone if you don't learn to manage your communications and keep track of lead options.

A sound CRM system helps you manage your leads and track when you need follow-ups and new communication with a lead.

Revisit Expired Listings

Monitor sites like realtor.com and Trulia and their listings. When a listing expires, you want to be the first agent to contact that client.

They obviously want to sell. What can you do for the client their previous real agent failed to do?

Be prepared to act quickly to turn an expired listing into one that you land and list for sale. Show the client how you can help get their property sold.

Use a Lead Generation Service

Real estate sites like Zillow offer lead-generation services. While many buyers and sellers visit Zillow to look at properties, you can take advantage of that enormous audience.

Zillow offers a service called Zillow Premier Agent. You can sign up for new leads that Zillow generates through its site. These leads can be sent to your phone from their national network of interested buyers and sellers.

Offer Free Home Evaluations

There are plenty of potential home sellers wondering when the right time to jump into the market is. Get creative and offer a free home evaluation service or seminar.

You help them to know realistically what their home might sell for. At the same time, you offer options to buy that meet their criteria for a new property.

You do some work upfront but then quickly create that meaningful client-realtor relationship so the lead turns into a sale.

Use Video Marketing

In today's online world, video is kind. From Instagram to YouTube and TikTok, video content is what people engage with and want to see.

It takes some investment and practice, but creating quality video content can help generate real leads for you.

Use video content to present yourself as an expert in the field. Show how you can help someone sell their home or assist a buyer in finding their dream home.

Work to Generate Referrals

Don't underestimate the value of referrals. When you take good care of your clients, they have a positive experience.

Make sure you have strong branding as a leader in the real estate industry. Get your branding visible in the community where you work. Become known as the community expert, so whenever someone considers real estate, your name comes to mind.

Don't be shy about asking previous clients for referrals to their friends, co-workers, and family members.

Taking Advantage of Third-Party Real Estate Leads

You obviously like working with people and helping them to find their dream homes. Use this third-party real estate leads to generate more options to build your business.

For information on real estate marketing and technology, be sure to visit our site to learn and grow your real estate business.