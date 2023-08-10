How to get more real estate leads on Youtube

YouTube is a powerful platform for real estate professionals seeking to generate leads. With its vast user base and video-focused content, it offers unique opportunities to showcase properties, and expertise, and build trust with potential clients. Here's how you can increase real estate leads using YouTube:

Start with High-Quality Content:

Property Tours : Offer virtual tours of your listings. Make sure the video quality is top-notch. Use stabilization for smooth video, good lighting, and a wide-angle lens for spacious views. Local Area Highlights : Create videos showcasing local landmarks, restaurants, parks, schools, or events. This will position you as an expert in the area. Educational Content : Make videos about the home buying/selling process, mortgage tips, home staging, etc.

Optimize for Search:

SEO : Just like Google, YouTube has its own SEO. Research keywords related to real estate in your area using tools like TubeBuddy or vidIQ. Descriptive Titles : Ensure your video titles are both descriptive and engaging. Use Tags : Add relevant tags to your videos. This can improve the discoverability of your content. Compelling Thumbnails : Thumbnails can make or break a video's click-through rate. Use high-quality images and text overlays where appropriate.

Engage with Your Audience:

Respond to Comments : Interacting with viewers can create a sense of community and encourage subscriptions. Call-to-Action : Ask viewers to like, share, and subscribe. Direct them to your website or a landing page to capture their details.

Collaborate:

Partner with local businesses or influencers for shout-outs or feature them in your videos. Guest appear on other channels or interview guests on yours.



Consistency is Key:

Have a consistent posting schedule. Whether it's once a week or once a month, consistency helps in retaining and building an audience.

Promote Outside YouTube:

Share your videos on all your social media channels, email newsletters, and your website. Embed videos in relevant blog posts or property listings.



YouTube Ads:

Consider running YouTube ads to promote your channel or a specific listing.

Lead Capture:

Use annotations, cards, or video descriptions to direct viewers to your website, landing page, or a lead capture form.

Create Playlists:

Group similar videos together. For instance, you could have a playlist for property tours, another for local area highlights, and one for buying/selling tips.

Encourage Testimonials:

Request satisfied clients to give video testimonials. It adds authenticity to your service.

Stay Updated:

Real estate trends, technologies, and rules can change. Ensure you're providing the most up-to-date information.

Utilize Stories & Shorts:

YouTube has introduced features like Stories and Shorts. Use these for quick updates, behind-the-scenes glimpses, or teasers for upcoming videos.

Remember, building a substantial and engaged following on YouTube takes time. Commit to the long haul, continually optimize based on analytics, and focus on providing genuine value to your audience.

Should I use Youtube as a paid service for real estate leads?

Using YouTube as a paid service for real estate leads can be beneficial, but it depends on your target audience, budget, and overall marketing strategy. Here are the pros and cons to consider:

Pros:

Targeted Audience: YouTube's advertising platform allows you to target specific demographics, geographies, and interests, ensuring your ads reach potential real estate clients. Engaging Format: Videos can be more engaging than static ads. They can effectively showcase properties and establish a personal connection. Diverse Ad Formats: YouTube offers various ad formats, from skippable and non-skippable video ads to display ads and overlay ads. Brand Awareness: Even if users don't immediately click on your ad, repeated exposure can increase brand awareness and make them more likely to think of you when they need real estate services. Retargeting Capabilities: You can retarget viewers who have interacted with your videos or channel, thereby focusing on a more interested audience segment. Vast Audience: YouTube is the second largest search engine after Google, providing a vast platform to reach potential clients.

Cons:

Cost: Depending on your target audience and competition, YouTube ads can become expensive. It's crucial to monitor your return on investment (ROI). Ad Blockers: Some users employ ad blockers, meaning they won't see your ads. Short Attention Spans: If your ad doesn't grab attention in the first few seconds, users may skip it. Production Costs: Producing high-quality videos that resonate with viewers can be costly and time-consuming. Complexity: Managing a YouTube ad campaign requires a certain level of expertise to ensure you're optimizing for the best results.

Suggestions

Start Small: Before diving into a large campaign, test the waters with a smaller budget to understand the kind of ROI you can expect. Quality Over Quantity: Instead of producing many low-quality ads, invest in fewer but higher-quality videos that truly resonate with viewers. Monitor & Optimize: Regularly check your campaign's analytics. See what's working and what isn't, and adjust accordingly. Integrate with Other Strategies: Combine your YouTube ads with other marketing strategies, such as search engine marketing, social media ads, and email marketing, to create a cohesive approach.

In conclusion, while YouTube can be an effective platform for generating real estate leads, it's essential to approach it with a clear strategy and continuously monitor performance to ensure a positive ROI. If you're unsure, consider consulting with a digital marketing expert or agency with experience in real estate advertising.