How to Get Organic Backlinks for Your Real Estate Site

Like just about any other business, a real estate agency relies heavily on online activity and quite frankly organic backlinks. Both potential buyers and sellers spend lots of time online researching properties, after all! In other words, your real estate website needs to be optimized so that when prospective new clients Google what they’re looking for, your site comes up in their search results as close to the top as possible.
What Are Organic Backlinks?
In the world of search engine optimization (SEO) one of the most effective methods for raising your search engine results rank is using backlinks, which are often called “organic backlinks”. These are links from one site to a page on another site. Major search engines like Google love to see lots of backlinks – the more organic backlinks you have on your site, the better your search engine ranking tends to rise.
How do organic backlinks help your website?
So why, exactly, does Google and other major search engine algorithms love organic backlinks so much? It’s because search engines interpret each organic backlink your site has as a vote of confidence in the content that’s being linked to. It’s in the best interest of search engine algorithms to provide the most valuable, useful, and credible information they can users, and short of having someone evaluate and fact-check every scrap of content on the internet by hand (obviously an impossible task), the number of organic backlinks is used as an indicator instead.
The Benefits of Getting More Organic Backlinks
So what do organic real estate backlinks bring to the table? Well, when your site has plenty of backlinks, search engines consider your content more valuable. The consequences of this are clear, as they include the following:
More traffic
Search engines naturally want to direct their users towards the content that most accurately matches what they were searching for. With a high number of organic backlinks, your site will inevitably see more traffic as a result.
Better search engine rankings
Plenty of high-quality organic backlinks means that your content will be valued higher than the content of other, similar sites with fewer backlinks. This will put your site in front of them in search engine rankings. Results closer to the top of the list are much more likely to be clicked.
More leads and sales
Here’s the endgame for inbound marketing: increasing the number of leads that get exposed to your pipeline. Because good backlinks increase your search engine rankings and your site traffic, the number of prospective clients being exposed to your online marketing increases as well. And that has a knock-on effect of increasing the chances they’ll convert to sales.
How to Get More Organic Backlinks
At this point it’s obvious that there are some really great benefits to having plenty of organic backlinks for your real estate site. But how, exactly, do you go about getting them? Here are some sure-fire ways.
Optimize your website for SEO
Other content creators can’t link back to your site if they can’t find it in the first place. Make sure your on-site SEO is on point so that when users do search for your content, they can find it quickly and easily.
Publish high-quality content
The second thing you need to do is to ensure your content is of the highest quality it can be. Ensure that you’re sharing valuable information in an entertaining and impactful way. Trying to build unnatural links through garbage content doesn’t work, so invest in the best content you can afford.
Promote your content
If you’re looking to establish an online presence and begin the process of building organic backlinks to your content, you’ll need to take some extra steps beyond just good content and excellent SEO. You’ll need to promote that content through marketing efforts on social media and email. Follow-up results can be a major factor in building this initial momentum, as nearly 50% of responses come from follow-up emails, for example. So be sure to monitor your marketing results closely!
Build relationships with other websites
Finally, there’s nothing better than building strong relationships with other websites that inhabit the same market sector as yours. Finding bloggers talking about real estate sales, for example, make for great partners in cross-promoting content, as every backlink they provide for you can be reciprocated in the form of a backlink that you provide for them. As long as every website you enter into a relationship with has quality content that is complimentary to your own, it’s a win-win relationship.
Conclusion
The world of real estate marketing is a vast and complicated one, especially when it comes to online marketing. This world revolves around fine-tuning your online presence so that it’s as attractive to search engine algorithms as possible, and today’s search engines are looking for content that is valuable and authoritative. Many search engines, Google included, evaluates the number of backlinks your site has as one of the many metrics it uses to rank your site’s content, so the better high-quality backlinks you have, the better.
Of course, this is often easier said than done. Search engine optimization for real estate websites is complex, to say the least, and there’s much to keep in mind above and beyond building backlinks. There’s so much that goes into ensuring your real estate site shows up in web searches that people can (and have) written entire books on the subject! Creating a successful organic backlink outreach campaign can be very challenging if you don’t have the requisite skills and experience yourself. That’s why it’s never a bad idea to turn to the experts if you find yourself struggling with your own SEO!
