How to Identify AI-Generated Content

AI-generated content is text automatically created by artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT. Simply provide a text prompt describing the desired content, and AI will swiftly deliver it. Over the past year, AI-assisted writing has seen significant growth, with numerous specialized AI writing software programs available. Here are some of them:

GPT-3, powered by OpenAI, is one of the market's most advanced AI content platforms. It can generate humanlike text by analyzing large datasets and understanding context. GPT-3 can create blog articles, social media posts, product descriptions, etc. Copysmith is an AI-powered platform that generates ad campaigns, email newsletters, and a wide range of templates and options to meet your needs. It can save businesses time and effort by automating the copywriting process. Article Forge uses advanced algorithms to understand the topic and context suitable for various industries and is a valuable tool for content marketers and bloggers. Writesonic can generate blog posts, social media captions, landing page copy, and more. Jasper can help businesses optimize sales copy, email subject lines and even generate creative product descriptions. Choose the voice that best represents your brand and witness Jasper in action. ContentBot uses AI technology to generate engaging blog posts, articles, and social media content. It offers a straightforward interface and allows users to customize their writing style preferences. Wordtune is an AI-powered writing assistant that helps improve the clarity and style of your content. It offers suggestions for rephrasing sentences, making text more concise, and enhancing overall readability. It can also include statistical facts, jokes, etc. For example: "But don't worry, it won't make any jokes that make you blush - unless you want it to!"

Most AI writers use OpenAI's generative pre-trained transformer 3 (GPT3), which utilizes a large language model (LLM) algorithm. LLMs predict word sequences based on their likelihood of appearing together while maintaining context. While AI generally performs well, there are instances where it may produce falsehoods, occurring approximately 20% of the time. Fact-checking the content and avoiding verbatim copying are of utmost importance.

AI writing tools can enhance productivity and creativity, enabling individuals with limited writing skills to become better content creators to the detriment of talented writers to use AI-generated content. Still, it is economically more feasible for many businesses.

If you are serious about producing original content, here are a few tips to spot "fake" writing (aka AI-generated content):

Tone and style : every human writer has a "signature" style, often friendly, formal, personal, etc. For word placement, LLMs use association. They may produce redundant (almost robotic) texts.

: every human writer has a "signature" style, often friendly, formal, personal, etc. For word placement, LLMs use association. They may produce redundant (almost robotic) texts. Accuracy : Most AI content generators use ChatGPT, which has an outdated database (2021), although it may still be learning based on users' input. Fact-checking is an imperative.

: Most AI content generators use ChatGPT, which has an outdated database (2021), although it may still be learning based on users' input. Fact-checking is an imperative. Context: AI is often unable to understand real-world events and context changes.

AI is often unable to understand real-world events and context changes. Repetition : AI texts repeat phrases or ideas excessively, for example: "in today's digital landscape." "in this article, we will," "in conclusion," "let's dive into," etc. Plus, they repeat ideas over and over to produce long-form content. Keyword-stuffing is another trait of repetitive AI-generated content.

: AI texts repeat phrases or ideas excessively, for example: "in today's digital landscape." "in this article, we will," "in conclusion," "let's dive into," etc. Plus, they repeat ideas over and over to produce long-form content. Keyword-stuffing is another trait of repetitive AI-generated content. Bland language: AI is emotionless and lacks the personal touch or passion human writers display. AI texts are monotonous and plain boring.

AI-generated Content Detection Tools

If you cannot spot AI-generated content on your own, here are a few AI-detection tools you could use, but keep in mind they are not accurate and often misidentify human-generated content as AI-generated. Because they are inaccurate, they will highlight even human writing as " likely AI generated."

Winston lets you know, on a scale of 0-100, the percentage of odds a human or AI generated a text.

lets you know, on a scale of 0-100, the percentage of odds a human or AI generated a text. Originality.ai is a Chat GPT, Bard, Paraphrasing, and GPT-4 AI checker built for content marketers and SEOs.

is a Chat GPT, Bard, Paraphrasing, and GPT-4 AI checker built for content marketers and SEOs. GPTZero will detect ChatGPT, GPT4, Bard, LLaMa, and other AI models.

will detect ChatGPT, GPT4, Bard, LLaMa, and other AI models. Content at Scale detection system goes beyond a basic AI content checker. They claim 98% accuracy. It also has a paraphrasing tool with proprietary NLP and semantic analysis algorithms that rewrite sentences and paraphrase paragraphs to sound humanlike and pass AI detectors. I tested this feature. It will also get labeled as "likely AI" by other AI detection tools.

detection system goes beyond a basic AI content checker. They claim 98% accuracy. It also has a paraphrasing tool with proprietary NLP and semantic analysis algorithms that rewrite sentences and paraphrase paragraphs to sound humanlike and pass AI detectors. I tested this feature. It will also get labeled as "likely AI" by other AI detection tools. Crossplag assists students, teachers, writers, and bloggers to asses their work's uniqueness by comparing each piece of writing with over 100 billion texts from around the world.

AI writing is already mainstream content creation, hurting many serious writers and threatening their livelihoods. People using AI may need to learn that search engines are AI-based, too, and they will rank lower automated, keyword-stuffed texts that provide no value to the reader. So, while AI is economically feasible, it can create duplicate or recycled content, which can harm your search engine rankings. It may also unknowingly be copying or using someone else's ideas or text without permission (plagiarism) with possible legal implications due to copyright infringements.

Should you use AI-generated content? The answer depends on your specific business, content objectives, and tolerance for SEO or legal risks. AI is valuable, but you must consider its uncertainties and risks.