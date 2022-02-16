How to Improve Your Real Estate Website’s Bounce Rate

by

Your real estate website plays an important role in the success of your business. In fact, according to Google, up to 61% of users won’t come back to a website if it’s poorly designed. Your website’s bounce rate, which is the percentage of users who visit and then leave your site, can have a negative effect on your SEO rankings and indicates a problem with your site’s user-friendliness. So what can you do to improve your site’s bounce rate?

Make Sure Your Website Is Fast

The first and most important step to take is to make sure that your website is fast. Ensure that it loads fast enough to keep the attention of people who navigate to it and avoid losing traffic due to low speeds. There are a number of factors that impact the speed of your website, including DDoS attacks. Recently, Amazon Web Services had to defend against a DDoS attack that had a peak traffic volume of 2.3 Tbps, which was the largest ever recorded. In this case, you should ensure that your website is safe enough to be secured against such attacks. Take time to deal with all other factors that can impact your website’s speed as well and you will have an easier time keeping it fast.

Put Up Helpful Content

People enjoy having access to information that helps them learn something they didn’t know or that saves them time or money. In this case, you should make sure you put up helpful content in your website that will add value to people’s lives. When you do this, it will be possible to attract and keep people’s interest, and they will hang around for a long time, increasing their chance of converting into paying users.

Make Sure Your Website Is Well-Designed

The same feeling that people get when they walk into a store whose quality does not meet their standards is the one that people get when they navigate into a poorly designed website. To avoid having them leave and possibly never return, you need to make sure that your website is well-designed. With about 1.8 billion websites operating globally every day at the same time, you need to make sure that yours stands out from the crowd for all the right reasons. Spare the money to pay an expert to design your website and it will more than pay for itself in terms of getting and maintaining valuable traffic.

Understand Your Analytics

To be able to know what you should improve or what you should change or get rid of altogether, it’s good to be able to understand your website analytics. Spare some time to know what different numbers mean so that you will be able to tell when your website is doing well and when it’s not. Alternatively, hire an expert to help crunch these numbers for you so you can focus on improving things on the end of your real estate business.

Use High-Quality Real Estate Photos

Finally, you need to make sure that you take great photos for your website that will truly reflect what’s happening. Since pictures tell half the story most of the time, it will be easier for you to get positive results from using quality photos. Even if you need to pay for them, keep in mind that they will be well worth it in the end as people will be more trusting and more interested when you have great photos to show them.

With the five tips above, you can improve the bounce rate of your real estate website. Stay consistent and, over time, the results will start to trickle in, at which point you can finally take a break and give yourself a pat on the back for a job well done.