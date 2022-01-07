How To Kick-Start Your Burgeoning Real Estate Career in 5 Straightforward Steps

by

Have you been dreaming about starting a career in the real estate industry? Whether you’re interested in becoming a real estate agent, a broker, a consultant, an appraiser or any of the other numerous career options available in this booming field, knowing which steps to take to get your career off the ground is essential. Although you may need to get additional education, certification and training to achieve your real estate goals, you may find that the payoff is well worth it in the end. If you’re hoping to kick-start your burgeoning real estate career but you’re not sure what you need to do to get going, try taking these five straightforward and crucial steps.

1. Find a Comprehensive Real Estate Course To Learn the Basics

Before you can enter the real estate business, you’ll need to master the basics of the industry. You may want to start researching a top online real estate school and enroll in a comprehensive course to help you gain a strong foundation in the field. These courses can teach you the ropes of the industry and give you the essential know-how that you’ll need for your license exams. Topics that may be covered in these comprehensive courses could include:

Appraisals

Market comparisons and analyses

Property rights issues

Property tax law

Local and state zoning laws

Environmental regulations

Deeds and titles

2. Study for Your State’s Real Estate Licensure Examination

After you’ve taken and passed a comprehensive real estate course, the next step is to sign up for your state’s real estate licensure examination. The exact topics covered on the exam may vary from state to state, but in general, you can likely expect to be tested on:

A section on national real estate

A section on your state’s laws

Multiple-choice questions on local state regulations

It’s important to dedicate adequate amounts of time to studying for this exam. You may want to follow basic study tips such as taking thorough notes, highlighting important passages and quizzing yourself regularly. Additionally, you may find it helpful to:

Form a study group with other aspiring real estate agents

Enroll in a formal study course

Purchase study books to practice

Dedicate a set amount of time each day to studying

3. Find Your True Real Estate Passion and Use It To Motivate You

Before you settle on a specific career within the real estate business that you wish to pursue, it may be worth it to spend some time thinking about what your true career passion within this industry is. Pursuing a field you’re passionate about increases your professional motivation and makes it more likely that you’ll commit to studying hard and working hard. Keep in mind that your real estate career options could include working as:

An agent or broker

A developer

A home stager

A home inspector or appraiser

A property manager

A leasing agent

A real estate consultant

4. Submit a Formal Application for a Real Estate License

Finally, you’ll need to submit a formal application to receive your real estate license so you can begin working in this area. For this application, you may need to send in:

Proof of having taken and passed a real estate course

Proof of having received a passing grade on your real estate licensure exam

Proof of insurance, often including errors and omissions insurance

Proof of continuing education credits

5. Join a Relevant Association or Community To Bolster Your Networking Efforts

Last but not least, you may want to consider joining a relevant professional association or a local community of real estate professionals. Regular networking is an indispensable part of climbing the ladder in any profession, and the real estate business is no exception. Additionally, some professional associations may offer continuing education courses, helpful conferences or seminars and additional resources for members. Research the options available to you and consider signing up for:

National associations

Local real estate professional groups

Online affinity groups on social media

The real estate industry offers numerous career options, from working as a developer to becoming an agent or broker to appraising or inspecting homes and much more. No matter which real estate career you’re interested in, securing the right education, certifications and training is essential for advancing yourself professionally. If you’ve been searching for simple steps that can help you establish a solid professional foundation and kick-start your real estate career, you may want to start working through these five steps.