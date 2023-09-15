With the constant evolution of the digital landscape, local search has emerged as an indispensable tool for businesses, including real estate. While Google remains the go-to for most users, Bing, Microsoft's search engine, has its unique strengths and offers an excellent opportunity for real estate professionals to widen their net. Below, we delve into how to maximize Bing local search for real estate.

1. Understand Bing's Importance:

Even though Bing's market share is less than Google's, it still represents millions of searches daily. Moreover, certain demographics prefer Bing over Google, and the competition on Bing can be less intense, offering a better return on investment for advertisers.

2. Claim Your Bing Places for Business Listing:

Start by claiming and verifying your business on Bing Places for Business. Ensure all information is correct: your business name, address, phone number, and website. This is crucial for local search as discrepancies can hurt your visibility.

3. Optimize with High-Quality Images:

Add high-quality, professional images of properties, your office, and even team members. Images play a crucial role in a potential client's decision-making process. Ensure the images are well-lit, and clear, and showcase the best features.

4. Gather Reviews:

Bing local search integrates reviews from various platforms. Encourage satisfied clients to leave positive reviews. These reviews boost your credibility and help you stand out in local search results.

5. Ensure Mobile Responsiveness:

Many users access Bing from mobile devices. Ensure that your website is mobile-friendly. A responsive site not only provides a better user experience but also ranks better in search results.

6. Leverage Bing Ads:

With potentially lower competition than Google Ads, Bing Ads can offer a more cost-effective advertising solution for real estate professionals. When setting up campaigns, ensure you target locally relevant keywords and optimize your ads for your specific area.

7. Engage in Local SEO Practices:

Keyword Research : Focus on local keywords (e.g., "homes for sale in [city name]").

: Focus on local keywords (e.g., "homes for sale in [city name]"). Local Backlinks : Obtain backlinks from local businesses, newspapers, and organizations.

: Obtain backlinks from local businesses, newspapers, and organizations. Content: Write locally-relevant content. Highlight neighborhoods, local events, and real estate market trends in your area.

8. Integrate Bing Maps:

If you have property listings on your website, integrate Bing Maps. This provides a seamless experience for users, allowing them to visualize the property's location and nearby amenities.

9. Stay Active and Update Regularly:

Local search algorithms favor businesses that update their information regularly. Whether it's a change in office hours, new property listings, or recent client reviews, ensure your Bing Places for Business listing remains current.

10. Track and Analyze:

Bing provides its own version of analytics called Bing Webmaster Tools. Regularly monitor your performance, see where your traffic is coming from, which keywords are driving traffic, and adjust your strategy accordingly.

What is the average cost for Bing local search for real estate agents

The average cost for using Bing's local search, particularly in the context of Bing Ads for real estate agents, can vary based on several factors:

Location: The cost can differ significantly between urban and rural areas. Major cities or high-competition areas tend to have higher advertising costs. Competition: The number of real estate agents bidding for the same keywords in your region can influence the cost. Keyword Selection: More general keywords (e.g., "real estate agent") may be more expensive than long-tail or specific keywords (e.g., "condos for sale in [specific city]"). Ad Quality and Relevance: Bing, like other search engines, uses a quality score to determine the relevance and quality of your ads. Higher quality scores can lead to lower costs per click (CPC). Bid Strategy: Whether you're opting for manual bidding or allowing Bing to adjust your bids for maximum results can affect costs. Time of Year: Real estate can be a seasonal industry in many regions. For example, spring might see higher competition (and thus costs) than winter. Ad Extensions and Features: Using additional features, like location extensions or call extensions, can influence the cost.

As of my last update in September 2021, the average CPC for real estate on Bing Ads in the U.S. was typically lower than that on Google Ads, often ranging from $1 to $3 or more, but it's important to note that these figures can change based on the factors listed above.

To get the most current average cost for Bing local search for real estate agents, you'd need to either:

Start a Preliminary Campaign: By setting up a campaign in Bing Ads, you can get estimated bid suggestions for your selected keywords. Consult Bing's Official Resources: Sometimes, platforms provide industry benchmarks or insights which can offer guidance on average costs. Seek Expert Advice: Consulting with a digital marketing agency or expert familiar with Bing Ads for real estate can also provide a more precise estimate based on current market conditions.

Remember, while CPC is an important metric, the overall return on investment (ROI) is crucial. A slightly higher CPC can still be profitable if those clicks lead to high-value property sales.