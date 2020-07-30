How To Maximize Space With A Home Extension

by

How to maximize space with a single-story extension?

A single-story extension will not only enhance the aesthetic beauty of your home but add the much-needed space.

Single-story extensions are one of the most cost-effective ways to design an added living space with a customized layout.

Whether you are looking to extend your living room space, kitchen, bathroom, porch, or just want a space where you can spend your evenings relaxing, a single-story extension can give you everything without you having to spend a fortune.

Here are some tips you can pick up on how to maximize space with a single-story extension.

Add a living room extension

Image source

Combining the living room, kitchen, and dining area into a large space is one of the popular building trends.

Note that extensions that add only a few meters in width can’t helpfully form a living room space.

Your best bet is to utilize the space to extend an existing room, connecting old and new. Keep the opening as wide as possible.

Make a bathroom extension

A bathroom extension can add value to your home and increase your comfort and convenience, especially for larger households.

While building a bathroom extension, it is best to install many windows, but if that is not feasible, consider putting in the spotlights.

Also, for a low-budget bathroom extension, consider adding a shower room into one of your existing bathrooms. In case you plan to put up your house for sale, potential buyers’ will value it more.

Image source

You can acquire knowledge about down payment beforehand, as your potential buyers will definitely be inquiring about it.

Increase your kitchen space

If you are extending your home, most probably, it is because you are struggling with space. A cramped kitchen can really make life difficult.

Consider building an open shelving system where all your utensils, cookery, and other cutleries that you frequently use can be neatly stored.

Image source

But for homeowners with cats who like to climb on shelves, opting for closed storage is a must.

Or follow the popular trend and build a big open-plan living space for cooking, dining, and lounging.

You can also add a kitchen island as it will serve multifarious needs.

Go for a side return extension

If you live in a terraced or semi-detached home, chances are, you have a small outdoor area behind and at the side, which is called the side return.

Image source

Consider filling the space with a single-story extension to increase your kitchen space. It can become an open plan kitchen, living, and dining room.

Link your house to a converted garage with a covered walkway

A covered walkway connecting a house to an outbuilding is a great idea. Perhaps, you can link it to your garage conversion.

Image source

If you have a small space, a glazed walkway can be a great solution.

Add a glazed extension to the back of your basement

If your house has a basement, adding a small glazed extension to the back can fill the space with light, making it appear larger.

Image source

You don’t necessarily have to go for a large-scale extension. It is best if the extension opens onto a sunken courtyard, and has stairs to reach the garden.

Make an extension at the rear

Adding a single-story extension at the back of your home can bring the much-needed transformation without spending much. You can use it as an extended kitchen diner or living space.

You can even extend your kitchen rear out into the garden and build a partition wall at the rear of the original kitchen.

Image source

It will create a room in the middle of the house where you can store your utilities. Just ensure to put roof light to lighten it up.

Add a box window

You don’t need a large space to add a box window. But when done, it will provide a show-stopping visual feature. You can add contemporary glazed boxes and allow them to protrude from the wall and form a window seat.

Image source

Consider including it within an extension or in the adjoining main building.

Convert or extend an integral garage

Does your home have an integrated garage? Consider remodeling the garage to create a new living space. But do consult a trusted local estate agent so that you won’t be unintentionally damaging the value of your home.

Image source

If your garage is on-street parking or off-street parking, you can go ahead with your remodeling. It will create a valuable living space and increase your profit if you have plans to put up your home for sale.

Add a conservatory

A conservatory is great for those homeowners seeking extra flexible space in their homes. Since conservatories are flexible spaces, they are so popular among many.

Image source

Build one and use it as a dining room, TV lounge, or playroom, or as per your family’s needs. Building a conservatory is one of the most cost-effective ways to extend a property.

If you plan to use it year-round, invest in heating and conservatory blinds.

Add a lean-to onto a shed

Does your shed or other storage building no longer provide enough room? Consider adding additional storage by building a lean-to onto a shed.

Image source

Just ensure that the existing shed is structurally sound and has an exterior wall to which you can attach your lean-to.

Wrapping-Up

When you are maximizing space with a single-story extension, you might need to move your belongings to a safe moving home. Moreover, it’s also essential to check out the things to consider before hiring a moving truck so that you will be prepared beforehand.

Whether you have a small or big home, a single-story extension can add the much-needed space and improve the aesthetic appeal of your home as well. And it is a cost-effective option of expanding your space too.

Moreover, if you are planning to put up your home for sale, a single-story extension will add more value to your property. Thus, you can ask for a higher price.

Author Bio:Richa Parmar is an architect and passionate in the field of designing & creativity. Her inclination towards nature has made her take up a lot of challenging assignments in the subject of “landscape” and also has made her initiate to write blogs. Presently she works as a Senior Manager cum Architect Blogger at GharPedia portal. You can reach her at LinkedIn.