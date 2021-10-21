How to Minimize Personal Accident Risks at a Construction Site in New York City

by

Construction sites are a dangerous place to be. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) notes that more than 195,600 workplace injuries and 3,600 workplace illnesses were reported in 2020. That’s why it’s essential for employers to take safety precautions when operating at a construction site to minimize personal accident risks for construction workers.

If you have a construction site in New York, consider taking these simple steps to ensure everyone’s safety and wellbeing:

Ensure Workers Wear Appropriate Clothing and PPE

Most injuries resulting from construction accidents in NYC are due to slips, trips, and falls. Due to this, workers are required by OSHA regulations to wear appropriate clothing, including steel-toe boots, gloves, reflective vests, or brightly colored hard hats when performing jobs where the risk of falling is high. This protection can be further reinforced with personal protective equipment (PPE), including knee pads/guards, safety belts, and protective goggles.

Ensuring that all workers at the construction site are complying with proper clothing and PPE requirements is the responsibility of a safety manager or supervisor. By conducting routine inspections and providing the necessary training, a safety manager can ensure that employees understand why their clothing and PPE are needed for job tasks. The right PPE makes a difference.

Ensure Safe Work Practices are Followed at All Times

Every construction site should have safe work practices in place to ensure that employees are protected at all times. Apart from employees being expected to wear appropriate PPE, employees need to know that they can stop work if there is a dangerous situation. Employees should not operate heavy machinery while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Construction sites must have proper signage and barriers erected around any equipment like cranes, bulldozers, etc., to prevent the public from coming near them, especially when they’re in use. There should be no unauthorized personnel within a certain distance of equipment and machinery that could potentially harm them if it were to malfunction or break apart while being operated.

Ensure all Equipment is Well Maintained and Calibrated

All equipment in the construction site must also be properly maintained and calibrated. This includes ladders, scaffolds, cranes, etc. If there is any sign that the equipment may not be working as it should or if you are unsure of its condition, contact the supervisor or site manager immediately to ensure safety standards are met. Equipment should also be properly sized to the task being performed.

For example, a ladder that’s too short could put workers at risk of serious injury or death should something happen while using it. In addition, ensure that there are no obstacles around the construction si

te and ensure workers know how to use any necessary construction equipment and tools. All construction equipment and tools must be inspected daily and the necessary repairs done to ensure safe operation.

Offer Regular Safety Training to Workers

Train new employees on safe work procedures and equipment usage before they start their job duties. This helps them become comfortable with the site’s hazards, tools, and resources and how to interact safely within the environment. It also provides a chance for managers to assess if the training materials are appropriate and up to date. Safety training is also essential for existing employees starting a new task or job role on the site.