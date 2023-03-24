How to Properly Wax and Clean Hardwood Floors

Did you know that it's possible to make a hardwood floor last for up to one hundred years if you regularly care for it?

Hardwood floors are a classic and timeless addition to any home. They create a warm and inviting atmosphere that instantly enhances a room's aesthetic appeal.

But the beauty of these floors also comes with the responsibility of proper care and maintenance.

It might seem like a daunting task to wax and clean hardwood floors. But with the right techniques, tools, and a little bit of know-how, you can effortlessly bring out the natural beauty and shine of your floors.

To make things easier for you, we've written a guide. Keep reading to find out more.

Why Your Floors Look Dull

Hardwood floors are undoubtedly one of the most popular and affordable flooring options available today. However, over time, these beautiful floors may start to lose their luster and appear dull.

There are several factors that contribute to this dullness, including everyday wear and tear, improper cleaning methods, and the buildup of dirt, grime, and residue from cleaning products.

By addressing these common issues and implementing a proper cleaning and waxing routine, you can restore the natural beauty of your hardwood floors and maintain their elegance for years to come.

Clean Up Spills

Wiping up spills promptly is the best way to clean hardwood floors.

When spills occur, act quickly to prevent liquids from seeping into the wood. This can create unsightly stains. Using a soft, absorbent cloth, gently blot the spill. Avoid any rubbing or scrubbing that could harm the floor's finish.

Regularly addressing spills in this manner will help maintain the beauty and integrity of your hardwood floors, ensuring they remain an attractive feature in your home.

Damp Mop When Seasons Change

As seasons change, it's important to deep clean hardwood floors with a damp mop to remove accumulated dirt, dust, and allergens that can mar the surface.

This periodic deep cleaning helps maintain your floors' appearance and integrity.

To damp mop, mix a gentle wood floor cleaner with water, wring out the mop almost entirely, and glide it over the floor, following the wood grain.

Avoid using excessive water to prevent damage. Seasonal damp mopping ensures your hardwood floors stay vibrant and protected throughout the year.

Steam Clean Hardwood Floors

Steam cleaning is often considered one of the best ways to clean engineered hardwood floors. This is because it effectively removes dirt, bacteria, and allergens without using harsh chemicals.

But it's crucial to follow the manufacturer's recommendations and use a steam cleaner specifically designed for hardwood floors.

Know How to Clean Hardwood Floors

It can be difficult to know what the best strategies are if you need to clean hardwood floors.

Make sure to promptly clean up spills. You should also damp mop when seasons change. Lastly, don't forget to steam clean your floors from time to time.

