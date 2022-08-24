How to Set Up a Smart Home Gym at home

by

Going to a public gym has become unpopular in the past couple of years due to the impact of COVID-19 and related restrictions. If in 2019, the market size of the gym, health, and fitness club industry in the United States was $39.9 billion, in 2021, it decreased to $35.3 billion. However, Statista predicts that the market will recover in 2022, reaching $36.6 billion by the end of the year.

People will likely return to their fitness routines and gyms in the following months, but the frugal ones will probably invest in a smart home gym rather than paying for a public boutique or high-end gym.

Strong Home Gym published research showing the average gym membership cost for 22 different gyms in the US. Among them are Lifetime Fitness, YMCA, 24-Hour Fitness, Anytime Fitness, Youfit, Planet Fitness, CrossFit, and Rumble. Here are their results:

These membership fees vary because of location, equipment available, and other gym services and facilities available for members. If you enjoy exercising regularly, like three-four times a week, or every day, a gym membership is worth it. But if the venue is not close to home, it will also cost you time and transportation. Plus, you will need to buy apparel. If you also consider that you will not spend as much time with your family as you could exercising at home, investing in a home gym makes sense.

During COVID-19 lockdowns, when gyms were shut, many people worldwide trained at home with weights, fitness gear (exercise bikes, ellipticals, treadmills, etc.), and YouTube videos instead of personal trainers. As a result, building a smart home gym became a trend. And providers of smart technology for home gyms took advantage of the trend.

Smart Home Gym Equipment

You can easily add a gym to your home without transforming full rooms or a garage into a home gym. The following intelligent home gym equipment offers interactive experiences and digital devices that will help you keep in shape year round, any time you want.

Peloton offers exercise bike rentals, treadmills, accessories, and an app that delivers personalized class recommendations based on your fitness goals. It also provides the Peloton Guide, which enables you to turn your TV into a guided workout experience. In addition, the Peloton all-access membership plan gives you full access to live and on-demand classes (yoga, Pilates, strength, and more), in-app metrics like calories burned and heart-rate monitoring, etc.

MIRROR is an interactive smart gym that gives you access to more than 10000 workout classes and real-time heart rate data when coupled with a heart rate monitor or smartwatch. When you turn it off, MIRROR becomes a simple mirror on your wall: no one will guess what it is. In addition, the MIRROR Music feature will curate songs to match every workout and mood. Alternatively, you can play your favorites from Apple Music.

NordicTrack from iFit offers innovative home gym equipment, including treadmills, bikes, ellipticals, rowers, and more. For example, their Fusion CST Studio is a home-gym solution for strength training. Another offer for strength training is Vault, an interactive home gym that pairs state-of-the-art reflective technology, premium workout accessories, and iFit personal training.

Tonal gives you an entire gym and personal trainer in your home. You get access to thousands of workouts tailored to your body and fitness goals, digital weights, smart handles, a smart bar, rope, bench, roller, and a workout mat. Tonal membership gives you unlimited access to a growing library of workouts, personalization, and intelligent features to help you make the most out of your routines.

Home Gym Benefits

Convenience and affordability are some of the main benefits of investing in a home gym. Add to these saving time and engaging your family and friends in a healthier lifestyle, and you get a pretty good picture.

If you want to transform an entire space – bedroom, garage, shed, attic, or basement – into a home gym, you will also increase the resale value of your house. This will require decor, natural light, good ventilation, a full range of cardio and weight training equipment, mats, a bench, a sound system, and a TV to follow online classes.

Whatever you decide to do, incorporate smart gym equipment: most of the homes of the future will have technology that will help owners cut energy costs, reduce water consumption, improve home security, etc.