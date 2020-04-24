How to Use Video in Your Real Estate Marketing Strategy

by

In the cut-throat real estate business, effective marketing is essential to success. Signs, commercials, billboards, and newspaper ads can only do so much, and even the digital marketing sphere is becoming more and more competitive.

Display ads, Google ads, and blogging are great places to start when you’re just launching your business’s digital marketing campaign, but studies are showing that only 25% of marketing professionals believe their B2B content marketing strategy is effective, and only one-third of B2C marketers have a documented content marketing strategy. To reach your target audience in 2020, your marketing technique needs to be much more visual. That’s why realtors and real estate agents and devoting more time and energy to video marketing.

Why use video in your real estate marketing?

The Cisco Annual Internet Report predicts that by 2022, online videos will make up more than 82% of all consumer internet traffic. And a Facebook executive even predicted that the platform will be entirely video and no text by 2021! Adopting a more visual medium for your marketing seems like a no-brainer, but let’s talk about two specific reasons why real estate professionals should start creating more videos.

Higher Success Rate

According to Animoto, real estate listings that include video get 403% more inquiries than those without video. Why is that? Buyers often start their search online, and they want as much information about a property as possible up-front. A listing with a video showcasing the property provides the kind of information buyers are looking for early in their search: how spacious is it, what do the interior and exterior look like, etc.

More Clients

The National Association of Realtors says that nearly three-quarters (73%) of sellers are more likely to list their home with a real estate agent who uses video. This is partly because including a property listing video as part of your package demonstrates to potential clients that you will go the extra mile for them. Displaying videos also sets you apart from your competition. Real estate agent Brian Lewis said in an interview with Animoto, “We are in a personality-driven market,” and video is a powerful tool that allows you to highlight your personality.

Ways to Use Video in Your Real Estate Marketing

Video can be used in your marketing strategy in a number of ways. Below are five types of videos you can create to attract more clients, sell more properties, and get your name out there.

Video Bio

As Brian Lewis mentioned, real estate is a personality-driven market. The human factor is extremely important when working with a seller, and clients crave that personal connection. A short video bio to introduce yourself is a great way to separate yourself from the millions of other real estate agents and brokers out there, and it will help prospective clients understand exactly why they should choose to work with you.

Property Listing Video

Again, a property listing video is a great way to attract initial inquiries. A video will take you a step beyond photos, showing more accurate dimensions and allowing you to showcase the property in a fluid and realistic way.

Neighborhood Tour Video

If you’re making a video of the property, why stop there? Buyers will be interested to get a look at the surrounding neighborhood as well. Shoot a simple video that highlights all the neighborhood’s amenities, including details about parks and recreation, the school system, shopping, dining, public transportation, and more.

Testimonial Video

Share your glowing reviews in video format. You’ll have plenty to work with if you make a habit of asking clients to shoot brief interviews at the high points in their buying or selling journey. Some great questions to ask include:

What has this process been like for you?

How are you feeling right now?

Would you recommend me to a friend, and why?

Tips and FAQ Video

You might consider this type of video as a sort of “vlog” or “video blog.” To show that you are an authority or expert in your field, produce short explainer videos or videos answering some of your most frequently asked questions. This information will be highly valued by both current and potential clients.

A 2017 study found that nearly half (47%) of marketing professionals publish four or more marketing videos each month. The internet is becoming an increasingly visual medium every day; jump on the video marketing wagon to promote your real estate business or be left in the dust.